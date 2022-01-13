Pakistan and Turkey pledge joint action against illegal immigration and human trafficking





The ministers discuss issues such as regional peace, illegal immigration, human trafficking.

Interior ministers want to expand relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan is considered a valued Muslim leader in Pakistan,” Rasheed said. ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Rasheed held a video call with Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to discuss various issues of mutual interest between Pakistan and Turkey, Geo News reported Wednesday. The ministers discussed several issues, including regional peace, illegal immigration, human trafficking and various mutual interests, according to the sources. During the appeal, interior ministers expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand relations with Turkey. Sources said the two ministers agreed to take joint action against illegal immigration and human trafficking as it is a common goal of both countries. The two ministers invited each other to a visit to their country. The relations between Pakistan and Turkey are old and brotherly, said Rasheed, adding that the two countries have the same opinion on the problems faced by the Muslim Ummah. Speaking of the humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Rasheed said Pakistan has urged the whole world to help Afghanistan. The extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held to provide assistance to Afghanistan, is a diplomatic success for Pakistan, he said. He appreciated the assistance provided by Turkey to help Afghanistan prevent humanitarian crises there and said: Relations with Turkey enjoy wide support among Pakistanis. The minister said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is considered “a popular Muslim leader in Pakistan”. Rasheed assured his Turkish counterpart that action would be taken against human trafficking and illegal immigration, adding that: Pakistan has a zero tolerance policy against those implicated in these acts. The Interior Ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will take strict measures to stop illegal immigration from Pakistan to Turkey, he added. The minister said the fences at the borders of Afghanistan and Iran will prevent human and drug trafficking which will begin this year. He further informed that the Pakistan-Iran border had a fence 700 kilometers long. Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly Islamic countries, ”Erdogan said, adding that he was“ proud of the mutual relations between the countries ”. He underlined the increase in relations between the interior ministries. The Turkish minister said, “Better relations between countries can help tackle the problems,” adding that illegal immigration and human trafficking create social and political problems. He said a common strategy would help prevent problems like this. Thumbnail: AFP / File

