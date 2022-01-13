Ex-Envoy Warns China Against US Relations, Tackles “Wolf Warrior Diplomacy” | World news





China is grappling with a difficult economic situation and its aggressive policies have increased tensions in the neighborhood. This quagmire has raised concerns among Chinese diplomats and experts about the dragon’s relationship with the United States. These concerns were underscored by China’s senior ambassador to the United States, Cui Tianki. Nikkei drew attention to comments made by Cui at a symposium last month at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, which is used to entertain foreign dignitaries. The candid remarks were interspersed with words like reckless and incompetent, noted Nikkei in which Cui asserted that China must be very vigilant when dealing with the United States. Glancing at China’s wolf warrior diplomacy, the diplomat urged China to stop being swayed by US provocations. “In principle, we should not be fighting a war we are not prepared for, a war we are not sure we will win, a war of anger and attrition,” Cui said in remarks at the symposium on December 20. “When faced with complex situations, we always have to think of the country as a whole and not always think of being an internet celebrity,” Cui added, as Nikkei reported. The Japan-based newspaper noted that by presenting a sharp analysis of the issues with Chinese diplomacy, Cui was different from other diplomats who mock President Xi Jinping. The words of caution come against the backdrop of the Biden administration’s strengthening ties with allies such as Britain, Japan, Australia and China’s neighbor India. China’s current hard line vis-à-vis the United States has been led by senior diplomat Yang Jiechi, a member of the powerful Politburo of the Communist Party of China, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Speaking at the same event, Wang Yi said China welcomes mutually beneficial cooperation and healthy competition with the United States, but is not afraid of confrontation. Cui’s message was that China’s current diplomacy misses the big picture as it actively engages in a war of words, Nikkei said. Instead of imposing tit-for-tat sanctions, Cui said it would be more prudent for China to establish an environment for US businesses to stay and thrive in the country, rather than allowing companies like Apple and Intel to return home. Chui served as Chinese Ambassador to the United States for eight long years, before returning home in June 2021. He observed changes in US policy in China under three presidents – Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden . Xi granted him an extension due to the good access Cui had established with the family and inner circle of US President Trump. By the time Cui left Washington, relations between the United States and China had fallen into crisis. The situation was so harsh that he was even refused to meet with key US leaders to say goodbye to them. Therefore, the remarks of one of Xis’ most trusted diplomats resonated throughout China. He said the leaders had locked themselves into a “war of attrition” without making careful, emotionally-motivated preparations, Nikkei noted. Discussions are underway in China to mend relations with the United States, the most important of China’s bilateral relations. In 2020, the bilateral trade volume was $ 615.2 billion, including exports to the United States worth $ 452.58 billion.

