Shame: What the newspapers say as Boris Johnson faces calls for resignation | Newspapers

Newspaper front pages have stepped up pressure on Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister fights for his political life over the alcohol lockdown era party scandal in Downing Street.

the Mirrors The banner title on Thursday is Disgrace, placed under a photo of Johnson presenting his humiliating apology to the Commons for failing to realize that the event in the back garden at 10 Downing Street on May 20, 2020 was a party.

In a long caption, the Mirror says: First Johnson said no rules were broken, then he said he didn’t know of any parties, now he admits he was there one of them but didn’t know it was a party.

the Guardians The main headline is the prime minister’s future on a razor’s edge following the No.10 party’s apology, and reports that there is widespread derision over his claim that he did not realize he was attending a party.

Time also has a photo of a grim-faced Johnson in the Commons and the Defiant PM title refuses to resign as the polls slide further, while the FT Johnson faces calls from the Tories to step down after attending the lockdown party and the I says the Tories are calling on Boris Johnson to step down.

the Scottish Naturally takes the strong Scottish angle of the drama given the role played by Conservative leader Douglas Ross in calls for the Prime Minister’s resignation: the Scottish Conservatives are leading the rebellion despite Johnson’s apologies.

the Daily records splash is a little more direct Cock and Bull Tory and the national hold back, screaming Liar.

the Telegraph takes a slightly different approach with his story titled Sunak Leaves Johnson in Limbo, focusing on the chancellors’ half-hearted support for the beleaguered prime minister. A comment from columnist Juliet Samuel on the front page has the headline PM Buying Time at the Price of Public Mockery by Admitting He’s an Idiot.

Possible sign of the seriousness of the situation, the To post and Express both decided it was time to tour the wagons around the PM, which is in stark contrast to their handling of the story earlier this week. Operation Save Boris tells the Mail, reporting that the cabinet is rallying but that mixed support from ambitious Rishis portends problems.

Express the title is I’m sorry, but now prove you can deliver for Britain.

the Star joins the fun with a headline that says rules are only for little people! and the Metro a Sorry not sorry.

On another day, news that the civil case may be brought against Prince Andrew over allegations of sexual abuse would lead most of the papers. Only the Sun ranks him as the best today with the splash head: Damned old Duke of York.

Further on, the Washington post says there is a question the British are asking: what were you doing on May 20, 2020 ?. He says heartbreaking interviews with people about their lockdown sacrifices reveal a growing sense of betrayal and increase the pressure on Johnson. In the United States, too, fury prompted the New York Times to collect all those other creepy excuses.

In Spain, El Pais says Johnson does what no one would expect and acts like he’s exempt from the rules that apply to the rest of mortals.

French newspaper Release says that after arrogant victories and prickly slogans, the party is over for johnson.