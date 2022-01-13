Politics
Shame: What the newspapers say as Boris Johnson faces calls for resignation | Newspapers
Newspaper front pages have stepped up pressure on Boris Johnson as the Prime Minister fights for his political life over the alcohol lockdown era party scandal in Downing Street.
the Mirrors The banner title on Thursday is Disgrace, placed under a photo of Johnson presenting his humiliating apology to the Commons for failing to realize that the event in the back garden at 10 Downing Street on May 20, 2020 was a party.
In a long caption, the Mirror says: First Johnson said no rules were broken, then he said he didn’t know of any parties, now he admits he was there one of them but didn’t know it was a party.
the Guardians The main headline is the prime minister’s future on a razor’s edge following the No.10 party’s apology, and reports that there is widespread derision over his claim that he did not realize he was attending a party.
Time also has a photo of a grim-faced Johnson in the Commons and the Defiant PM title refuses to resign as the polls slide further, while the FT Johnson faces calls from the Tories to step down after attending the lockdown party and the I says the Tories are calling on Boris Johnson to step down.
the Scottish Naturally takes the strong Scottish angle of the drama given the role played by Conservative leader Douglas Ross in calls for the Prime Minister’s resignation: the Scottish Conservatives are leading the rebellion despite Johnson’s apologies.
the Daily records splash is a little more direct Cock and Bull Tory and the national hold back, screaming Liar.
the Telegraph takes a slightly different approach with his story titled Sunak Leaves Johnson in Limbo, focusing on the chancellors’ half-hearted support for the beleaguered prime minister. A comment from columnist Juliet Samuel on the front page has the headline PM Buying Time at the Price of Public Mockery by Admitting He’s an Idiot.
Possible sign of the seriousness of the situation, the To post and Express both decided it was time to tour the wagons around the PM, which is in stark contrast to their handling of the story earlier this week. Operation Save Boris tells the Mail, reporting that the cabinet is rallying but that mixed support from ambitious Rishis portends problems.
Express the title is I’m sorry, but now prove you can deliver for Britain.
the Star joins the fun with a headline that says rules are only for little people! and the Metro a Sorry not sorry.
On another day, news that the civil case may be brought against Prince Andrew over allegations of sexual abuse would lead most of the papers. Only the Sun ranks him as the best today with the splash head: Damned old Duke of York.
Further on, the Washington post says there is a question the British are asking: what were you doing on May 20, 2020 ?. He says heartbreaking interviews with people about their lockdown sacrifices reveal a growing sense of betrayal and increase the pressure on Johnson. In the United States, too, fury prompted the New York Times to collect all those other creepy excuses.
In Spain, El Pais says Johnson does what no one would expect and acts like he’s exempt from the rules that apply to the rest of mortals.
French newspaper Release says that after arrogant victories and prickly slogans, the party is over for johnson.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/jan/13/disgrace-what-the-papers-said-as-boris-johnson-faces-calls-to-resign
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]