Simulation of being a MotoGP spectator, President Joko Widodo runs Moge straight from the airport





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo was seen driving a large motorbike or large motorbike in the Central Regency of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara Province (NTB) today, Thursday (1/13/2022) circa 10:00 a.m. WITA. City of the press agency Included betweenUpon arriving at Lombok International Airport, President Joko Widodo rode a custom metallic green motorcycle. He went directly to Mandalika Circuit via Jalan Bypass Mandalika Lombok. The aim is to simulate the arrival of MotoGP spectators. The Indonesian head of state visited the island of Lombok to check the readiness of the facilities and infrastructure to support the implementation of MotoGP at the Mandalika circuit, which is due to take place from 18 to March 20, 2022. Lombok International Airport (BIL) – Mandalika Bypass Road in West Nusa Tenggara Province (NTB). [ANTARA / Kementerian PUPR] Upon arrival at Lombok International Airport, the President and a group of government officials checked the readiness of the airport facilities and then left the airport arrival terminal. Also read:

Ecological portrait of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R, no need to stop at the gas station The president’s entourage is expected to stop at several places to check out the facilities and infrastructure to support the implementation of MotoGP. Such as circuit facilities, routes and accommodation. President Joko Widodo rides a custom Kawasaki W175 motorcycle while trying out the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit at Mandalika SEZ, Praya, Central Lombok, NTB, Friday (11/12/2021). [Antara/Setpres/Agus Suparto/Handout] “President Jokowi will be a simulator for the arrival of MotoGP spectators, from the arrival and the road to the circuit, where the location of the PCR (test) is located and where the ticket exchange is located until the when entering the circuit stands, ”explained Central Lombok Regent, H Lalu Pathul Bahri. For the record, the bike used is a Kawasaki W175 with a café racer style modification.

