When Imran Khan spoke of reviving the legacy of grandfather Nasir Hussain, but chose to leave Bollywood





On the anniversary of former Bollywood actor Imran Khan, we revisit his interview where he spoke about his dream of restoring the legacy of his grandfather and filmmaker Nasir Hussain. Legendary filmmaker Nasir Hussain, who died in 2002, has been called a pioneer of Hindi cinema with such films as Caravan, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen and others to his name. He has also produced cult classics like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Khan explained how he wanted to revive the production house of Nasir Hussain. He said that Nasir’s production banner has been silent since 2000. And after Nasir’s death, no one looked into the production, including his uncle Mansoor Khan, who directed Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander (1992) and Josh (2000).

“There was a time when working in a Nasir Hussain film was considered a privilege. He has a rich film heritage. I think it would be a tragedy to let it all slip away, ”Imran said. He cited examples of how Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar “remarkably continued the legacy of their fathers” and said they do the same for his grandfather, saying: “What he did for our family and the industry is immeasurable ”. But when asked why his uncle Mansoor Khan left Bollywood, Imran said he took up farming and “had never seen him so happy”.

“He’s never thought about the industry so much that he’s let it down. Every movie he made came from his heart and today he has no more stories to tell. He gave up cinema and turned to agriculture, and believe me, I’ve never seen him so happy, ”he continued.

Interestingly, after being in the industry for several years, Imran Khan chose to leave Bollywood. The news of his departure from the film industry was confirmed by his friend and actor Akshay Oberoi. Akshay, who has known Imran for almost two decades, told the Navbharat Times that Imran “is no longer an actor because he has stopped acting”. Oberoi said Khan could try his hand at the movies. However, this dream did not materialize.

Imran was first seen as a child artist in the films of his maternal uncle Aamir Khans Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) opposite Genelia DSouza. His last appearance on the screen dates back to the release of Katti Batti in 2015. In 2018, Imran made his directorial debut with his short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. However, after that, he stayed out of the spotlight.

In 2021, when his film Delhi Belly ended a decade after its release, indianexpress.com spoke with film director Abhinay Deo. During the interaction, Deo mentioned that Imran was “one of the good, talented guys in the industry, whether on camera or behind”.

“I think Imran, potentially, is a person who should have done a lot more work, and I say that especially because I interacted with him a lot, while we were making this movie. He’s such a fine person, such a smart, extremely cultured and knowledgeable man. It’s sad that we don’t see it enough, in stuff we should have seen it in. I’m saddened by it, but at the end of the day each person has their own graphic in their own life and they go about it in a certain way, ”the director said.

On a personal level, Imran married Avantika Malik in 2011. Both have a daughter named Imara. In 2021, some reports suggest the two have gone their separate ways.

