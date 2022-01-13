PM Modi to chair meeting with CMs from all states on Covid-19 situation today

Amid the increase in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with all state chief ministers on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. via video conference on the COVID situation.

This is the Prime Minister’s first meeting with the chief ministers of all states this year. Prime Minister Modi has held several meetings with chief ministers over the past year.

Earlier Wednesday, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul also warned that infection caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus should not be considered a cold and people should not take it lightly.

“Omicron is replacing the Delta variant of COVID-19 because it is highly transmissible. It should be considered the common cold. Normally the transmission or spread of the pandemic would take longer but this time it was very rapid due to high transmissibility, “he said at the press conference of the Ministry of Health.

Mentioning a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in India, Lav Agarwal, co-secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, said: “A sharp increase in COVID cases in India with 9 55,319 active cases today. Emerging states of concern (reporting an increase in COVID cases) are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat. “

“Emerging states of concern are reporting high positive rates – Maharashtra with a rate positivity rate of 22.39%, West Bengal 32.18%, Delhi 23.1% and Uttar Pradesh 4.47%,” he added.

The Prime Minister also chaired a meeting to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9, through a video conference. During this review meeting, PM Modi stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He had asked officials to maintain coordination with States on this matter.

India has seen an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the recent past.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,94720 new cases of COVID-19 and 442 deaths on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is 11.05%. Active cases represent 2.65% of the total cases.

