Prime Minister Imran orders crackdown on urea hoarders – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Calling for severe measures against those involved in profit and hoarding of fertilizers causing food inflation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday there was a need to dispel the impression that there was a urea shortage in the country.

Presiding over a follow-up meeting to review the fertilizer supply and demand situation in the country, the prime minister’s office quoted him as saying that fertilizer hoarding could negatively affect agricultural production during the Rabi season. .

The meeting was informed that 92,845 bags of contraband urea had been confiscated by the governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while a dedicated watch cell at the Ministry of Industry was monitoring the fertilizer situation and helped in urea research and price control. .

The meeting was informed that an average supply of 19,000 tonnes per day had been secured over the past week.

Visit ISI headquarters for a national and regional security briefing; Bilawal Garbage Trafficking Claim

It was also revealed that the federal cabinet had approved the import of 100,000 tonnes of urea from China at almost half the current international market rate.

Prime Minister Khan pledged to show no mercy to those involved in profit and hoarding, adding that the fertilizer supply to farmers must be assured.

Federal Ministers Shaukat Tarin, Khusro Bakhtiyar and Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, SAPM Shahbaz Gill, executives of fertilizer manufacturing companies and other senior officials attended the meeting, while the Punjab chief secretaries and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined them via video link.

The urea problem resonates in North America

The issue was also raised in the National Assembly, where the leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said the country was facing a urea crisis.

In November 2021, he said government ministers claimed there was an excess of urea in the country. However, in December, producers were looking for urea, but it was not available in the market. He said this urea crisis will create a food crisis in the country in the coming months.

Bhutto-Zardari said he was flabbergasted by the ministers’ statements, adding: A minister said urea was being smuggled into Afghanistan from Sindh. He does not know that on one side there is the sea and on the other it is India, where our troops are deployed. If he says urea is being smuggled into Afghanistan, then he should check the borders of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which are ruled by the PTI.

If urea is smuggled, then the PTI government is responsible. The Sindh allegation is a lie, he said. In response, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar told the National Assembly that a temporary and artificially created shortage of urea-based fertilizer had occurred, but production remained at levels record in the current year, adding that around 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of urea were produced daily.

However, he said that due to the soaring prices of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizers in the international market, farmers have started using urea instead, despite the fact that it does not replace not the DAP.

PM visits ISI headquarters

Also on Wednesday, Prime Minister Khan received a briefing from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on national security and the regional situation, with a particular focus on Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister visited the ISI headquarters with some ministers and the head of the army, General Qamar Bajwa, was also present.

The prime minister has received regular security briefings at ISI headquarters, but this was his first session since the new director general, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Nadeem Anjum, took over.

A full briefing followed by a discussion on national security and regional dynamics with a focus on the current situation in Afghanistan was given, according to a statement released after the session.

Although Afghanistan has been at the center of most such discussions for some time now, this session comes amid growing problems with the Taliban government in Afghanistan over border fences.

In addition, the Prime Minister welcomes the United Nations appeal for $ 5 billion for Afghanistan, which was launched on Tuesday.

He said the UN initiative was the result of a special meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted by Pakistan.

I made this call to [the] international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan where the population has suffered the ravages of 40 years of conflict, posted the Prime Minister on his Twitter account.

Also on Wednesday, Prime Minister Khan met Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi and Industries Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar to discuss the upcoming local elections (LG) in Punjab, while Chief Marshal of Air Zaheer Ahmad Babar also called him.

Posted in Dawn, January 13, 2022

