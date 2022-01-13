HRW: Democracy must intensify as autocrats face turning point

A high-level human rights activist believes populist autocrats may face a turning point as people learn heartwarming words don’t always translate into action, but he says Democratic politicians will need to be vigilant. ‘visionary leadership to prevent autocrats from getting a second chance.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, wants to counter what he sees as conventional wisdom that autocrats are on the rise. He then commented that the New York-based advocacy group on Thursday released its annual report chronicling the human rights situation in around 100 countries where he works, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.

In a video interview, Roth highlighted three places that top his long list of concerns for the coming year: Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Myanmar and Sudan. He also highlighted how the leaders of countries like Russia, Belarus and Nicaragua last year resorted to mock or manipulated zombie elections that lacked credibility, claiming they had been exposed in deeds. ” of despair and weakness “.

In China, President Xi Jinping and his supporters claim he is loved by the people, but he would not dare to hold an election, Roth said.

He said the Myanmar junta was trying to retain power through force and massive public resistance, but defections from the army emerged even as a crackdown killed some 1,400 protesters. UN experts have warned the country could slide into civil war.

It could get very ugly because the junta has completely lost the respect of the people, Roth said.

As the fighting has abated in Ethiopia, he noted that hundreds of thousands of people in Tigray remain on the brink of famine and that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has shown no sign of easing the blockade of the region where more a year of war has created a devastating humanitarian crisis.

Roth said that at the turn of the century there was this feeling that Oh, democracy won. ‘”But many people in democratic countries quickly felt left behind and resented, he said. he declared, which “provided fertile ground for autocratic populist leaders to gain power, promising the moon, saying: We would serve you better.

In the end, they didn’t, ”Roth said. I think what we’re seeing now is a turning point because people recognize that this rhetoric can be nice, you know, they can demonize unpopular minorities, or women’s rights, or LGBT rights, but it’s not the case. deliver anything.

But the stumbling of the autocrats will not be enough, he said. “Democracy is going to have to reinvigorate itself and really rise to the occasion in a way it has not yet done.

He warned that Democratic leaders are often too mired in partisan battles and short-term concerns “to tackle issues such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, poverty, racial injustice and the challenges presented by technology, which all affect people’s lives.

Roth criticized Western governments, claiming that former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Germany promoted an investment deal with China even as Berlin led the Chinese government’s condemnation of crimes against humanity in the western region of China. Xinjiang. China says it offers vocational and other training to Muslim Uyghurs in the region in what critics call detention centers.

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron was blind to the catastrophic situation in Egypt, ”said Roth. , the United Arab Emirates and Israel despite their continued repression.

It takes visionary leadership on the scale to solve today’s problems, ”said Roth. You have to live up to it, and we admit that today’s democratic leaders don’t.

He dodged a question about who these visionary world leaders might be, but warned that if Democratic leaders continue to fail, it will breed the kind of desperation and disillusionment that will give autocrats a second chance.

___

Associated Press writer Lederer at the United Nations in New York contributed to this report.