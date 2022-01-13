Petitioner demanding disqualification of PM Imran fined 10,000 rupees – Pakistan





ISLAMABD: The High Court in Islamabad on Wednesday imposed a fine of 10,000 rupees on an applicant demanding the disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah also dismissed the petition for frivolity.

Petitioner Fidaullah Marwat called for the disqualification of Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid based on their public speeches after Yousuf Raza Gilani won a Senate seat by defeating Abdul Hafeez Sheikh. In their speeches, they spoke of horse bargaining and bribes in Senate elections.

A simple reading of the memorandum shows that no legitimate reason was invoked to grant the request. The statements made in the petition brief clearly show that the petitioner is calling for a traveling investigation. Before the filing of the petition, the petitioner had not sought professional advice, the court noted. The court observed that the filing of such requests was not in the public interest because they wasted precious time for other litigants and exposed the courts to unjustified political content.

Meanwhile, Senator Waleed Iqbal, lawyer for Prime Minister Imran Khan, asked for time to respond to a petition filed by Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Mohammad Asif.

IHC dismisses plea demanding investigation of allegations made in affidavit by former UK judges against former CJP

Khawaja Asif had filed the petition with the IHC last week to challenge the removal of his right to cross-examine Prime Minister Khan in a libel lawsuit he filed against him for expressing doubts on Financial Transparency of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust (SKMT).

The IHC Chief Justice stayed the defamation proceedings pending before another district and court judge. Mr Iqbal told the court that since Prime Minister Khan had signed his wakalatnama a day earlier, he could not prepare the arguments.

Justice Minallah accepted the request and adjourned the hearing to January 20.

Prime Minister Khan filed a libel suit against Mr Asif in 2012 for the recovery of 10 billion rupees after the mainstay of PML-N brought allegations of embezzlement and money laundering in SKMT funds.

In his trial, Imran Khan referred to a press conference held on August 1, 2012, in which the head of the PML-N alleged that the head of the PTI had lost a huge sum in the real estate game, which was donated to SKMT in the form of Zakat. , Fitrana and other forms of donation.

Affidavit case

IHC Chief Justice rejected a petition filed by the daughter-in-law and grandchildren of former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice Rana Mohammad Shamim, asking for a commission to be formed to investigate the allegations made in the affidavit of the former judges that the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had manipulated the court proceedings.

The court noted that these unfounded and mistaken slanders cast on the independence of this court and its judges for extraneous reasons were certainly not in the public interest as they eroded people’s confidence in the administration of the justice.

In addition, it has profound consequences for litigants and their right to a fair trial. The independence and impartiality of a tribunal and its judges are not tested on the basis of mistaken and reasoned accounts, but rather manifest through its judgments, according to the court order.

Judge Minallah noted that the petitioners were not aggrieved in this case and that they had not been allowed by Rana Shamim to file the petition, so the court dismissed the case accordingly.

Posted in Dawn, January 13, 2022

