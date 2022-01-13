Boris Johnson’s apology is part of a long tradition





Angela Merkel Ms Merkel, Germany’s first female Chancellor, who ruled the country from 2006 to last month, was known for her skillful management of Europe’s most powerful economy, her support for Western democracies and her scientific approach to fight against the pandemic. But she made a rare admission of error last March, dropping a plan to extend an unpopular lockdown over the Easter break. While well-meaning, she said, the idea of ​​extending the Easter vacation was a mistake. Tiger woods Mr Woods, the world’s most famous golfer, admitted in 2009 to making unspecified errors in judgment after reports revealed he had engaged in multiple extramarital affairs. I have let down my family and regret these transgressions with all my heart, Mr Woods wrote on his website. I have not been true to my values ​​and the behavior my family deserves. His apology and plea for confidentiality has been received positively, including by corporate sponsors. Martha stewart Ms Stewart, the famous housewife and media personality, was convicted in 2004 of lying to investigators about a stock sale, and was sentenced to five months in prison. While she sought to downplay the conviction as a small personal matter and vowed to get over it (which she did), Ms Stewart was also sorry for the effects. Today is a shameful day, she said. It is shameful for me, and for my family, and for my beloved company, and for all of its employees and partners. Marc Sanford In June 2009, Mr. Sanford, then governor of South Carolina and rising star of the Republican Party, disappeared for six days without an explanation that even his wife did not know. His spokesperson later said he hiked the Appalachian Trail. Local reporters acting on a tip learned that he was with his mistress in Argentina, confronting him at the airport on his return. The scandal destroyed her marriage and the Appalachian Trail has become a euphemism for infidelity. Mr. Sanford apologized in a speech that evoked biblical accounts of redemption. I’ve done a lot of soul-searching on that front and what I find interesting is the story of David and how he fell mightily, he fell in a very, very meaningful way. But then picked up the pieces and built from there. Mel Gibson Mr. Gibson, the movie star and director, was charged in July 2006 with making outrageous anti-Semitic remarks to an officer who arrested him on suspicion of drunk driving near his home in Malibu, in California. Mr. Gibson sought to redeem himself. in a press release published by its publicist. I acted like a totally out of control person when I was arrested, and said things that I don’t believe to be true and which are despicable. I am deeply ashamed of everything I have said and I apologize to anyone I may have offended.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/12/world/europe/boris-johnson-famous-apologies.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos