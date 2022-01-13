China: the new era of Xis marked by rights abuses





(New York) The Chinese Communist Party celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021, amid crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and the devastation of civil liberties in Hong Kong, Human Rights Watch said today in its Global Report 2022. Chinese governments have stepped up repression inside the country, and the use of hostage diplomacy and confrontational wolf warrior diplomacy abroad has generated international backlash against its human rights record. President Xi Jinpings New Era not only made him the leader of China, but also entrenched oppression throughout China, said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch. Governments that have fought against China’s abusive policies must maintain the momentum over the coming year. Within 752 pages Global Report 2022, its 32nd edition, Human Rights Watch reviews human rights practices in nearly 100 countries. Executive Director Kenneth Roth challenges the misconception that autocracy is bottom-up. Country after country, many people have recently taken to the streets, even at the risk of being arrested or shot, showing that the attraction for democracy remains strong. Meanwhile, autocrats find it harder to manipulate the elections in their favor. Yet, he says, democratic leaders must do a better job of tackling national and global challenges and ensuring that democracy delivers the dividends it promises. In 2021, the Chinese government tightened ideological control and increasingly clamped down on speeches deemed unpatriotic. In March, the government passed a law punishing up to three years in prison those who slander heroes and martyrs. Authorities continued to detain or prosecute people for peacefully criticizing the government, including its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. President Xi Jinping’s pledge to tackle inequality and ensure common prosperity rang hollow as authorities detained local union activists and censored criticism of the government’s anti-poverty policies. China’s #MeToo movement gained traction after more women came forward to accuse well-known men of sexual harassment. In November, tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared and was silenced after alleging that she was sexually assaulted by former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli. In Hong Kong, Beijing and the Hong Kong authorities have taken aggressive steps to roll back rights. Authorities have arrested more than 150 people, including many pro-democracy activists, for violating the draconian national security law since its imposition in June 2020. Authorities forced the city’s second most popular newspaper, Apple Daily . shut down in June, after the arrest of its senior executives and editors. Beijing forced electoral reforms on the city, effectively turning Hong Kong’s quasi-democratic institutions into endorsement bodies. The government has tightened information flows from the Xinjiang region, further restricting access to Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslims under the guise of Covid-19. Some Uyghurs forcibly disappeared have been confirmed in jail; others are said to have died in detention. In Tibet, authorities have stepped up coercive assimilationist policies and stepped up surveillance and intimidation at all levels. At the United Nations, Chinese officials vigorously dismissed criticism of China’s human rights record and introduced resolutions that would weaken international standards by diverting attention from state responsibility for violations. human rights. The Chinese government has also moved quickly to offer support for the new Taliban-controlled Afghan government. Several governments have imposed targeted and coordinated sanctions against Chinese government officials and companies involved in serious human rights violations. MPs from several countries have called on their governments to limit participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/01/13/china-xis-new-era-marked-rights-abuses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos