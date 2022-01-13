Pakistani OppN parties consider tabling no-confidence motion against Imran Khan’s government





ANI | Updated: Jan 13, 2022

Islamabad [Pakistan]January 13 (ANI): Pakistani opposition parties have started to step up their efforts against Imran Khan’s ruling government, including considering a motion of no confidence. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced that a meeting of the senior leadership of the anti-government opposition alliance will decide to be held on January 25 to consider the option of a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to News International. Addressing a press conference, flanked by opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Fazl said: “The parties of the anti-government alliance are considering options for the immediate dismissal of the government of the day. “We call on the government coalition parties to think in the national interest of Pakistan. and about the common man, ”Fazl said. Jamiat Ulema-e Islam leader said the announced long march against the government had “become inevitable” and the PDM will march to the capital on March 23 with the aim of overthrowing the Pakistani government led by Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ).

He added, however, that the plan for the long march will be finalized during the multi-stakeholder session scheduled for January 25. and his government the right to recolonize an independent state, ”he added. The PDM leader also spoke about the upcoming second phase of local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sharif said that in Pakistan’s 74-year history, the PTI government is the most incompetent to ever come to power, adding that the country is going through “the most difficult period. The PML-N chairman said that during his meeting with Fazl, discussed a motion of censure against the Prime Minister and that this option will be further emphasized at the meeting later this month. citizens, “he said. (ANI)

