Tomorrow, President Joko Widodo inaugurates the Bintang Bano dam





TALIWANG– Public Works Minister for Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimujono checks the Bintang Bano Dam in Brang Resa District, West Sumbawa Regency (KSB), yesterday (12/1). The arrival of Basuki with his staff aims to ensure the state of readiness of the dam before its inauguration by President Joko Widodo tomorrow. Bintang Bano is one of 61 dams that are part of the National Strategic Project (PSN). Outside of Bintang Bano, in NTB, there are five PSN roadblocks. These are Tanju Dam, Mila Dam, Meninting Dam, Sila Banyan Dam and Tiu Suntu Dam. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the key to development in NTB is the availability of water. With the dam water supply anytime, farmers who previously only planted once a year can then plant two to three times a year, he said while monitoring the Bintang Bano dam. The construction of the dam will be followed by the construction of an irrigation network. This is an effort to increase water reservoirs to support national food security and reduce flooding. The existence of the Bintang Bano dam will provide direct benefits for irrigating farmers’ rice fields, he explained. The Bintang Bano dam itself stops the flow of the Brang Rea River with a total capacity of 65.84 million m3 and a flood area of ​​277.52 hectares. The construction of the dam is designed with a height of 72 meters. The length of the dam is 497.25 meters. Peak width 12 meters. The altitude of the top of the dam is approximately 120 meters. Later, this dam will produce raw water of 555 liters / second. In addition to being able to irrigate an area of ​​6,695 hectares to support agriculture at KSB. The presence of this dam offers advantages for an 8.8 megawatt micro hydroelectric power station (PLTM). This dam functions as a flood control for 25 years at Taliwang reducing it by 22 percent or the equivalent of 647 m3 / second. As we know, this dam was built in two stages. Phase I in 2015-2019 with a budget of IDR 996.7 billion and phase II in 2020-2021 IDR 441.4 billion. The construction of phase II of the Bintang Bano dam was carried out by PT Brantas Abipraya PT Hutama Karya PT Bahagia Bangun Nusa (KSO). Regent of KSB HW. Musyafirin said the public is awaiting the inauguration of the Bintang Bano dam. The inauguration was due to take place at the end of last year. Due to a number of preparations, the inauguration has been postponed until January 2022. The president himself inaugurated it, he added. (far / r8)

