Amid rising COVID-19 cases, PM Narendra Modi to chair meeting with chief ministers, India News News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a coronavirus (COVID-19) review meeting on Thursday, January 13 amid a sharp rise in the number of cases of the virus in the country after the emergence of the Omicron variant. The Prime Minister of India will interact with the chief ministers of all states at 4:30 p.m. local time via video conference to assess the COVID situation. The meeting scheduled for Thursday is this year’s first meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers. It is expected that PM Modi will discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and public health response to counter the threat of Covid. READ ALSO | At UNSC, India requests release of its nationals aboard UAE flag ship seized by Houthis According to data from Thursday, India has recorded 2,47,417 new cases of COVID-19 (27% more than yesterday) and 84,825 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The active cases in the country are 11 17 531 and the daily positivity rate is 13.11%. Confirmed cases of Covid caused by the Omicron variant are 5,488. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul warned on Wednesday that infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus should not be considered a cold and people should not take it lightly. “Omicron is replacing the Delta variant of COVID-19 because it is highly transmissible. It should be considered the common cold. Normally the transmission or spread of the pandemic would take longer but this time it was very rapid due to high transmissibility, “he said at the press conference of the Ministry of Health. READ ALSO | Who is S Somanath? Here’s everything you need to know about the new ISRO president

