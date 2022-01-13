Jokowi Presents Limited Edition G20 Themed Motorcycle Jacket





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodovisited Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Thursday (13/1). Jokowi is expected to review a number of installations and preparations MotoGP Mandalika 2022. On one occasion, Jokowi showed off a G20 themed jacket. This jacket was worn by Jokowi during the BIL-Mandalika Bypass Road test. The black and green jacket is harmonized with the custom metallic green Kawasaki W175 motorcycle that Jokowi drives. Jokowi combined his jacket with black pants and black shoes. “Oh yeah, the jacket I’m wearing is home-made, G20 Indonesia themed,” Jokowi wrote in a Twitter post. On the chest there is the G20 logo with the slogan Recover Together, Recover Stronger. Below the logo is the inscription G20 Indonesia 2022. On the sleeve is the logo of Rabbit & Wheelz, the manufacturer of this jacket. Rabit and Wheels is a brand of motorcycle gear based in Bandung, West Java. The Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat explained that this jacket is a limited edition. Previously, Jokowi also wore a jacket made by Rabit and Wheels when he tried out the Mandalika circuit. The jacket worn by Jokowi is considered a form of promotion of the G20. The G20 is a multilateral cooperation forum made up of 19 major countries and the European Union (EU). The G20 represents over 60 percent of the world’s population and 75 percent of world trade. Indonesia will host the G20 from December 1, 2021 to early November 2022. It’s unclear how much it costs to make this G20-themed jacket. Based on research from CNNIndonesia.com, the price of Rabbit and Wheels products ranges from Rp 20,000 to over Rp 1 million. The price of a jacket starts from Rp 1 million. (ptj)

