Boris Johnson apologizes to Parliament for attending Downing Street party during lockdown | International

Those who know Boris Johnson well say his ability to surprise has a lot to do with how he rejects conventional thinking. He does what no one expects and acts as if he were exempt from the rules that apply to other mortals. Until this Wednesday, when he had no choice, if he did not want to be overwhelmed by the anger of the citizens and of his own Conservative MPs, what could be more obvious: apologize to the British for the scandal party banned from Downing Street, in full lockdown, and unabashedly admits attendance at the May 20, 2020 event. I apologize, Johnson has entered what has been his most delicate appearance so far and the most complex before the House of Commons. I know the extraordinary sacrifices millions of people have made in the past 18 months. I am aware of the anger they feel towards me and my government when they think the rules have not been followed in Downing Street, the Prime Minister assured with a gesture of regret.

Faithful to his habits, Johnson deployed to MPs an argument for swimming and tidying up his clothes. He apologizes for the party in the garden of his cabinet seat, in which more than forty people shared drinks, food and laughs while in the rest of the country two other people were banned. of different addresses to meet outside. Admit your presence that afternoon, for 25 minutes, but to ensure below that you at all times believed this was a business meeting included in the exceptions to the social distancing rules. He claimed he only came out to thank everyone for their work during those days. And that he immediately returned to his office. From today’s perspective, I think I had to ask everyone to go back inside. I had to find another way to thank them. I should have realized that even if the official recommendations were technically followed, millions of people wouldn’t be able to see it that way, Johnson said.

More importantly, once accepted the humiliation of bowing his head in front of Parliament, the conservative politician tried and, in a way, succeeded in buying time. Time and again he has called on all MPs to await the final findings of the Downing Street party inquiry led by Permanent Assistant Secretary to Cabinet Office Sue Gray. His fellow Conservatives, whose anger at the behavior of Johnson and his team had been diffused in the previous hours, decided not to bloody after the appearance of the Prime Minister. All opposition groups have already dealt with him, demanding his resignation in chain. His defense was that he did not know he was in the middle of a party, quipped Labor leader Keir Starmer from his platform. It is something so ridiculous that it is offensive to British citizens, Johnson accused. The party is over, Prime Minister. The only question that remains to be resolved is whether you will end up being fired by the British citizen, your own party, or whether you will do the only decent thing you can do on your own and step down, he asked. Between the tories, only the Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross after a telephone conversation with Johnson himself also called for his resignation: he cannot continue as party leader and prime minister, and ask citizens to obey the rules and recommendations from his government, when I don’t think he did. Ross needs to distance himself to save the marginalized position he occupies in Scottish politics, where the figure of the Prime Minister provokes wide rejection.

In an extremely delicate situation, Johnson did not want to be especially angry in the fray with opposition Labor, Liberal Democrats or Scottish Nationalist MPs, despite the fact that they all ridiculed his explanations and demanded his departure .

56% of citizens, according to the latest survey of YouGov, wants Johnson to resign. But what is much more serious and revealing, according to the same poll, is that 34% of Conservative Party members believe their leader should step aside and let someone else take the reins of training. 38% of them consider that as Prime Minister, he did not do his job well.

For now, most are waiting, their eyes on the short term and the horizon. In the short term, hear the final conclusions of the Gray Report and see if enough heads are rolling to appease the public. Or if the official decides to advance Johnson’s political career. And on the horizon, because the next major electoral event will be the regional elections in May. Almost a third of Tory MPs are new to the bench, they repeat, and they will have no mercy on the prime minister if they find his magic with voters has evaporated.

The number of letters of loss of confidence that have already reached the leadership of the 1922 Committee, the parliamentary group’s historic oversight body, is unknown. We know that there are already a good number of them, and if they reach the threshold of 54 (the total of Conservative MPs is 361) they will automatically activate the internal vote of no confidence that was launched against Margaret Thatcher or Theresa May.

Gray’s decision

Johnson’s arrival at Downing Street seems to have brought to the UK a dose of magical realism to which a country of a sober and pragmatic nature had until then been allergic to. The woman in the hands of the Prime Minister’s future politician, Sue Gray, 57, interrupted her senior civil service career in the mid-1980s to lead a pub called The handle (The Cove) in a northern Irish border region known as the land of bandits. Protestants and Catholics flock to Gray and her husband, the singer of folk music and country, Bill Conlon. Back at the central administration, he took over the management of the Cabinet Office of Heritage and Ethics, which oversees compliance by ministers with the Code of Good Governance. He successfully impeached three ministers, prevented the publication of controversial memoirs and ended the career of Damian Green, number two to former Prime Minister Theresa May, by exposing his lies about the appearance of pornographic material on the computer in his parliamentary office.

Gray faces the most delicate task of his career as a senior official, aware of the delicate and complex process involved in challenging the figure of a Prime Minister, but at the same time under pressure to resolve the most quickly possible, and in a rigorous way, a scandal which we can not turn the page. Conservative sources take it for granted that the heavyweights will fall, pointing to Johnson’s own private secretary, Martin Reynolds, author of the email sent to more than 100 people inviting them to the garden party; or Jack Doyle, director of communications to the Prime Minister. This will by no means be enough for detractors of Johnson. But politics is a game of opportunity and expectation. If Johnson can appease his people; if the May elections are not a disaster; If the return to normalcy and the appeasement of the micronic variant of the virus ends up being confirmation of Downing Street’s flexible strategy, perhaps the conservative politician many call the Houdini of politics will survive another day. Too many conditioning factors in the lower hours of British blonde ambition.

