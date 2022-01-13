Global economists predict stagflation in Nigeria





Global economists have predicted an inflation rate of 12% and an economic growth rate of 8.2% for Nigeria in 2022, the third worst inflation rate out of more than 32 countries surveyed by Bloomberg. Nigeria was third from the bottom with an inflation rate target at the end of the fourth quarter of 12.1% behind Turkey and Argentina with 21% and 46.7% respectively. In terms of GDP growth rate, they forecast 2.8% growth from the bottom, higher than countries like Chile, Mexico, Turkey, Russia and Hong Kong. South Africa and Brazil were at the bottom and bottom respectively. This equates to stagflation which is a combination of a rising inflation rate and a timid rate of GDP growth. Countries in stagflation find it extremely difficult to exit due to the intersection between inflation and the rate of GDP growth. Generally, a higher inflation rate should be good for the GDP growth rate if the inflation rate is single digit. Report nuggets The report also cites supply chain challenges brought on by Covid-19 and billions of dollars in stimulus funds as contributing factors to rising inflation around the world. This has forced western and larger economies to consider raising interest rates this year, which is likely to impact emerging market economies and frontier markets like Nigeria. Ziad Daoud of Bloomberg Economics has identified five that are particularly vulnerable to rising US rates: Brazil, Egypt, Argentina, South Africa and Turkey, or the Beasts. (Although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional approach to controlling inflation by cutting rates arguably puts Turkey in a class of its own.) Why it matters The prediction from a diverse group of economists indicates that the world expects Nigeria to remain in stagflation in 2022, a common feature of the Buhari administration.

Nigeria has suffered from high inflation and a moderate rate of GDP growth over the past 4 years as multiple devaluations, collapsing oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic hampered any efforts to to economic recovery.

Despite the gloomy predictions, the CBN estimates that the inflation rate will moderate in 2022, citing their unorthodox policies.

However, critics cite the impending removal of subsidies and increases in electricity tariffs as plausible triggers for the inflation rate to rise in 2022. Read it Bloomberg article here Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nairametrics.com/2022/01/13/global-economists-predict-stagflation-for-nigeria/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos