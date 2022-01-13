When Imran Khan once said that a guy at the urinal next to him tried to shake his hand: “While urinating”





When Imran Khan opened up about his strangest celebrity experience

Highlights Imran Khan is a year older today (Jan 13) The actor may have quit acting, but his old quotes continue to surface online every now and then. Years ago, the actor spoke about the strangest experience he had ever had as a celebrity.

It was 2008 when actor Imran Khan, nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, made his acting debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He went on to star in films like Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, among others. The actor was last seen in Katti Batti, released in 2015. After a few years in the film industry, Imran, who is celebrating his birthday today, has decided to stop acting. His decision was confirmed by several of his colleagues in the film industry.

While the actor has always tried to stay out of the spotlight and never really talked about his side of the story, an old quote from him is now making the rounds online. In 2014, Imran had a candid Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

During the session, a Reddit user asked him about his “strangest” experience as a celebrity. The actor, in a hilarious response, recalled how someone once tried to shake his hand in a urinal.

“A guy at the urinal next to me once tried to shake my hand. While urinating. He seemed upset when I refused to shake his hand, ”Imran wrote.

The actor, who is now trying his hand at directing, was also asked about what it was like to see himself on TV or on the internet. One Reddit user posted, “How does it feel to see each other once in a while on TV or on the internet? (I know you tend to avoid promoting your own movies and even watching them). Imran, being candid himself, explained that he didn’t watch television and consciously tried to avoid living in the “Bollywood bubble”.

“I don’t watch TV … I worked hard to avoid living in the ‘Bollywood bubble’, eating, breathing and living in movies. It can get very stuffy,” the actor replied. , according to a report in Hindustan. Time.

The actor had also answered questions about nepotism and shared that his uncle Aamir Khan had never read any of his scripts or asked any producer to meet him. Imran also shared that his family has always been on the “fringes” of the industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/when-imran-khan-said-once-a-guy-at-the-urinal-next-to-him-tried-to-shake-hands-with-him-while-urinating/848994

