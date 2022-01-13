Try Mandalika Bypass, President Joko Widodo’s Local “Outfit” Becomes Spotlight





JAKARTA, BALIPOST.com – During various working visits, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) often uses his motorcycle as a means of transportation from one point to another. This was again carried out by the President during the bypass road test from Lombok Zainuddin Abdul Majid International Airport to Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Lombok Central Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (NTB ), Thursday (13/1). As usual, the President wore a locally made “outfit” produced by the nation’s children. One thing that caught the attention of internet users was the jacket they wore. In a upload to his official IG account, Jokowi said the jacket with the words G20 Indonesia was made in the country. In cash only, the photo received hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments. The jacket that President Jokowi wears when riding a motorcycle is the production of Rabbit and Wheels. Owner Irvan Octria said the jacket Jokowi wore was a personalized limited edition G20 Indonesia themed product. In her written statement, Octria explained that the jacket made by a local manufacturer in Bandung City was predominantly black with some dark green accents on the sleeves and shoulders. On the front of the jacket there is an inscription G20 Indonesia 2022 with the slogan Recover Together, Recover Stronger encrusted on the left chest. While on the right chest is the logo of the manufacturer of the jacket. The G20 Indonesia logo, a gunungan with a kawung pattern, which is extra large on the back adds a dashing impression when worn by President Jokowi. Above it is an inscription with a firm and optimistic slogan: Indonesia Leads. He said the design and the words attached to the jacket were President Jokowi’s own request. Not only that, President Jokowi also asked for other details in the form of the angel number 76 as a sign of the Indonesian Age of Independence. M. asked for the number 76 under the jacket as a sign of 76 years of independence from Indonesia. Embroidered on double mesh material with green and black colors and a Rabbit and Wheels jacket pattern that will be suitable for use when riding a custom motorcycle, Mr. Chairman, Irvan said. Irvan said that only one jacket was made, especially for President Jokowi, and that an exactly similar jacket could not be ordered by the general public. However, Irvan said his party had prepared a jacket that looked like him if there were people who wanted it. We have prepared an edition that looks like your layout (jacket), but has a different design. Like MotoGP, which is used by riders and fans, there is a difference, he said. Other than jackets, all of the clothing and accessories worn by President Jokowi are also products made by the nation’s children. The helmet is made by RSV Helmet, a manufacturer of Bandung. The gloves are made by Bellissimo from Tangerang. Meanwhile, the pants are special motorcycle pants produced by Continmoto from Cimahi, West Java. The shoes are a product of Bandung’s Nah Project. (km / balipost)

