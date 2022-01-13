Is the party over for Boris Johnson?

In Office of Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, a view of London hangs over the fireplace. The artwork was painted by his mother, Charlotte Wahl, who died four months ago at the age of 79, having lived long enough to see her son become prime minister and then win an election with such a margin as she seemed. to have ushered in a new era of British politics: the Johnson era.

For Wahl, it must have been a proud moment, and perhaps confirmation that whatever hardships she endured during Johnson’s childhood, she had done it right. When Johnson was young, Wahl suffered a nervous breakdown which caused her to spend months in a London hospital, while her children remained in Brussels. Wahl’s deep sadness about this is expressed in a series of paintings she painted during her stay at Maudsley Hospital. In a haunting image, Wahl portrayed she and her husband, Stanley, along with their four children, all swinging by their arms with frightened faces. The table is titled The Johnson family hanged by circumstances.

Today, Johnson’s political future hangs as precariously as it is in this picture, and due to circumstances entirely on his own initiative.

As I write these lines, the British Prime Minister is caught in a political scandal of such extraordinary power and emotional resonance that over the next few weeks or months he may be forced out of office. functions. This despite the fact that he has barely been two years in a five-year Parliament, having won the largest Tory majority in 30 years in 2019.

The scandal is this: While the rest of the country was under some lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, Johnson attended various parties or gatherings at 10 Downing Street, where he works and lives with his wife and children. While under UK guidelines ordinary members of the public were only allowed to meet one other person outside, Downing Street officials gathered to socialize. While people were not allowed to visit dying friends and family in hospitals and nursing homes, Johnson and his wife were at a bring your own booze party in Downing Street Garden with around 40 aids.

At present, a senior independent official in the Johnson government has been tasked with investigating all of these parts. More than 10 events appear to have taken place on government property. Some of the rallies are being reviewed to find out exactly what happened, who attended, and whether officials broke any laws at the time.

The report is expected to be released in the coming weeks. If he finds Johnson personally guilty of breaking the law, the pressure to leave could become unmanageable as Tory MPs, fearing for their seat in the next election, would oppose him. Yesterday, the leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland, Douglas Ross, became the first senior Tory to call for Johnson’s resignation. That may already be enough to tip Johnson overboard. Any criminal investigation by police into socially distanced drinks in Downing Street Garden could be the last straw.

If Johnson is ousted from power it would be a political and personal failure unprecedented in modern British politics. Since 1945, no other prime minister at this point in the electoral cycle, having won such a convincing majority, has suffered such rapid disgrace. Prime Minister Anthony Eden, Winston Churchill’s former wartime foreign minister, resigned in 1957, two years after winning a majority. But Eden did it because of a unique combination of illness and foreign policy failures after the Suez Crisis, a fundamental moment of humiliation in post-war British politics. For many people, of course, Brexit is a similar disaster, but that’s not what Johnson is under pressure for. On the contrary, in fact, his power and popularity rested on his promise to make Brexit a success.

The only British historical parallel of any merit I can think of is the downfall of Prime Minister David Lloyd George, whose popularity after leading the country to victory in World War I led some Tories to point out that he could be prime minister for life if he wanted to. In less than three years, however, he had resigned, after a series of scandals undermined his public support, prompting the Conservative Party to withdraw support for the coalition he led.

A better comparison, however, is Richard Nixon, a man of far more extraordinary political gifts than Johnson, struck down by a scandal that has come to represent all of his character flaws, which everyone already knew. Watergate finally overthrew Nixon in 1974; just two years earlier, he had won a landslide of such overwhelming proportions, reaching every state except Massachusetts, that it is barely conceivable today.

Nixon’s Shakespearean drama of slow political suffocation is unlike anything else in modern democratic history: a subtle weaving of personal tragedy, human weakness, criminal insanity, and natural justice, with an ending almost made for television. By comparison, Johnsons WatergatePartygate, as it’s now called, is shoddy, cheap, and almost pathetic in its littleness, but with all of the same ingredients of tragedy, weakness, madness, and natural justice.

Still, Johnson doesn’t need to commit a felony or serious misdemeanor to be deported. The key to remember is that Britain, unlike the United States, is a parliamentary system, meaning that a Prime Minister is only as powerful as his command of the House of Commons and, by extension, his left. Johnson’s only hope at the moment is that he can persuade his party to hold the line until the assault is over and pray that no new revelations come to light. For Johnson, however, like Nixon before him, the reality is that he is no longer in control.

Like Watergate, Partygate reveals character traits that have long defined Johnson, but which, until the scandal, were seen as irrelevant or even positive when it came to Brexit. Now, applied to the pandemic, they are perceived as disqualifying.

Ia profile of Johnson, whom I wrote last year, painted him as a minister of chaos who revel in a sort of performative disdain for the rules that apply to everyone. Here is a politician, I wrote, who was like another species to most, superficially disheveled but actually focused and vigilant, a man who loved the mess of life, and believed that the key was to adapt to it, not trying to tidy up. This is also how he saw the world, and therefore why he thought Britain could be successful after Brexit, by becoming more nimble and adaptable outside the European Union. The point of my story was that the chaos around Johnson was partly for the show but also real. He was serious about his own advancement, but also truly believed that the rules didn’t apply to him, because they never did, and so he appeared not serious. The challenge that awaited him, now that he was Prime Minister, I wrote, was to take his electoral victory and the Brexit revolution and show the administrative focus to make them work. So far, he has failed in this task, preferring to remain in chaos, where he has always existed.

Johnson’s great irony is that he seems to understand his own weaknesses better than most politicians, but he remains unable to do anything about them, drawn like a giant blonde moth to the flame of his own political doom.

Before Johnson was a politician he was a journalist and writer, a profession and hobby he continued even after entering Parliament. He’s written a children’s poem (with his own illustrations), a folk history of Rome, a botched biography of Churchill, and even a trashy comic novel. In the novel, seventy-two virginsJohnson’s main character is a clumsy Tory politician with no real friends and only a principled handful in the opaque minestrone of his opinions. This character, Roger Barlow, is harassed by the press because of a scandal which the reader has to wait for the last pages of the book to find out, but which Barlow is constantly panicking about, scouring the papers to see if the story that will bring him towards the bottom was finally released. There was something fishy about the way he wanted to read about his own destruction, Johnson writes, just as there was something odd about the way he had been pushed down the path he had taken.

In the book, Johnson speculates that his character could be an acratic, someone characterized by a weakness of will that causes him to make decisions against his better judgment. Johnson’s critics, such as Rory Stewart, one of his former opponents of the Tory leadership, say this idea of ​​the akrasia Johnsonian is a mess. Johnson is not good but weak, they say; he is an amoral chancellor who claims to be weak but whose only goal is power for the sake of power. Johnson, however, offers an alternate theory in the novel: what’s known as Thanatos’ envy, which is, in essence, a death drive.

Are these clues to Johnson’s deeper self-awareness, or perhaps just the meanders of an attention-seeking novelist? Either way, it’s clear that Johnson has always been aware that his lifelong quest to become Prime Minister would leave him and all of his character flaws exposed to the world.

He has also consistently shown a deep cynicism about the fate of all politicians. In an article published in his book Do i have any views for youJohnson writes that politics is little more than a repetition of the age-old tradition that we create kings for our societies and how, after a while, we kill them to achieve some kind of rebirth. He continues: Some of the kings are innocent; indeed, some of them take away the sins of the world. Some of them are less innocent. No matter. They must die.

In the end, Johnson thinks the story matters more than the facts. People live by story, he told me in one of our interviews for my profile. Human beings are creatures of the imagination. Whether Johnson is found innocent or guilty in the official report is, of course, extremely important. It can somehow survive and last longer than it currently seems possible. Still, Johnson can hardly complain if the story the country chooses to believe doesn’t match its own, now necessarily legalistic, version of events. If humans are creatures of the imagination, as Johnson says, they don’t let their boss down on technicalities when the basic truth is he didn’t think the rules everyone followed applied. to him.

Like it or not, Johnson is now the Evil King in the great Partygate scandal. This story has been written. As such, it is now near its end, in the name of a national renaissance from this sordid history of contempt. Johnson can only hope he survives long enough to eventually distract voters with a completely different story. It won’t be easy.