Trump reportedly says Stefanik will be president at big party in Mar-a-lago – The Daily Gazette





During a fundraiser for U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik R-Schuylerville on Tuesday night at the Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida, former President Donald Trump praised Stefanik and reportedly said she could be president in 6 years.

The event and Trump’s words are among the strongest signals to date that Stefanik, the 37-year-old GOP House conference chair, could be on the shortlist of vice-presidential contenders if Trump ran for president in 2024.

Stefanik’s congressional campaign would not be speculating on future races, but it did confirm the money raised at Tuesday’s event.

I am proud to report that last night we raised $ 3.2 million with President Trump for our joint efforts to turn the tide and save America, Stefanik said in a statement.

The New York Post reported that the event was attended by more than 200 people, with guests paying up to $ 25,000 per ticket. The event benefited Stefanik, Trump’s Political Action Committee and other GOP candidates, the Post reported.

The newspaper also reported that Trump had said Stefanik could run for president in 2028.

I want to congratulate Elise on her success. The man is she going fast. This means that at this rate, he will be president in about 6 years, Trump reportedly said.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said that while it was too early to speculate on what Tuesday night’s event with the former president means for Stefaniks’ future, it bodes well for his run for the future. Congress in 2022.

I didn’t think about race 24, forget about race 28. I was really more focused on the 22 races. Call me crazy, he said. Certainly, [the Mar-a-Lago fundraiser] will help his balance sheet, and it will help him with his base.

Documents filed by the Federal Election Commission show that Stefaniks’ congressional campaign generated $ 3,501,641.40 in total revenue between January 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021. In contrast, Democratic candidate Matthew Putortis’s revenue was a factor 10 less, with $ 351,599.66 in revenue between June 13, 2021, and September 30, 2021.

Republican leaders in the Stefaniks District, which spans northern New York City and includes all of Fulton County and part of Saratoga County, have said they support the MP no matter where her path leads. .

I’ll be behind her all the way, said Susan McNeil, Fulton County Republican Committee chair and NYSGOP North Country regional vice-chair, who said the fundraiser was an indication Stefaniks was part of the party.

Stefanik is the third House Republican. That means the position she is in has the eyes and ears of the people in the positions, ”McNeil said. “They know she’s a person of action, know she gets things done, know that she’s the kind of Republican that we hang out with and defend.

McNeil said she shared Stefanik’s view that the results of the 2020 presidential election are uncertain, despite dozens of legal rulings across the United States determining the results to be credible. Stefanik voted not to certify the 2020 election results and supported a lawsuit to overturn the results.

Saratoga County Republican Committee Chairman Carl Zeilman called Stefanik a born leader.

She’s shown it time and time again here in our district, Zeilman said. I’m not surprised that someone like the former president is saying this stuff about Elise Stefanik.

Zeilman said if Stefanik ran for a higher position, he was confident Stefanik would not lose sight of the region.

It would be very difficult to replace someone like Elise Stefanik, but if there were other opportunities for her it would be great for Saratoga County, great for our district, he said.

Democratic candidate Putorti said Stefanik’s personal ambition was hurting local residents.

I have serious concerns when someone else is not interested in serving but is only interested in gaining more personal power. So with [Stefanik], her shift from someone who initially wouldn’t even say Donald Trump’s name to now a shameless Trump loyalist, the only explanation for that is because it serves her and her pursuit of power, Putorti said. What worries me the most is that she seeks her own power while ignoring the people she claims to represent and the needs of this neighborhood. She voted against COVID relief money. She voted against the infrastructure bill, which will repair roads and bridges and expand high-speed internet access.

Stefaniks senior advisor Alex deGrasse said Stefaniks is focused on voters in upstate New York.

Congresswoman Stefanik focuses on getting results for the working families of NY-21 and maintains historic support. She is running for Congress in New York’s North Country, where she has been continuously elected by a landslide. (Stefanik won with 58.8% of the vote in 2020.)

New York State Congressman Robert Smullen, a Republican who represents the 118th Assembly District, has said he supports Stefanik.

The member is still in Fulton County. She is always welcome. She has garnered strong and enthusiastic support from the people of Fulton County. That, I’m sure, said Smullen. were proud of [Stefanik] and all that she has accomplished. And, yes, the sky is the limit I guess.

