Donald Trump hangs up on journalist who insists on electoral “lies” – “No one believes this” | World | News

Donald Trump appeared on broadcaster NPR where he discussed the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and the future of Republicans for the impending midterm elections. But the conversation quickly turned to allegations of election fraud by Donald Trump which saw the former U.S. head of state being relentlessly toasted for nearly 10 minutes on the issue. Mr Trump seemed to have had enough after the interrogation and hung up after his claims were repeatedly shot down in a tense interview.

Mr Trump spoke with NPR reporter Steve Inskeep, who challenged the former president over his claims that the last election was rigged.

In the interview, Mr Trump suggested that Joe Biden was unable to draw a large crowd at his campaign rallies and couldn’t believe he got more votes than he did.

He remarked, “Let me ask you that question. How come Biden couldn’t attract 20 people for a crowd?

“How is it that by the time he went to speak in different places, no one came to look at him, but all of a sudden he got 80 million votes?”

“Nobody believes that, Steve. Nobody believes that.

Mr Inskeep countered and said the reason for Mr Biden’s victory may have been the division of Mr Trump’s own campaign.

Mr Trump went on to say that electoral fraud was discovered in Detroit, which was debunked after no evidence was found.

The reporter then asked if Mr. Trump was telling Republicans to fight his allegations of a rigged election if they wanted to gain his support.

Mr. Trump thanked Mr. Inskeep before ending the interview.

Joe Biden addressed Mr. Trump in a speech marking the anniversary of the Capitol Hill riots and attacked his allegations of electoral fraud.

He said in his speech, “Here is the truth, the former President of the United States has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.

“He did it because he values ​​power more than principles, because he considers his own interests more important than those of his country.

“And because his battered ego means more to him than our democracy or our constitution.”

Mr Trump has been charged with inciting the violence that led to the Capitol Hill riots after claiming he lost the election due to voter fraud.

Mr. Trump responded to Mr. Biden’s speech and continued to say the election was rigged.

He said: “Biden, who is destroying our nation with senseless policies of open borders, corrupt elections, dire energy policies, unconstitutional mandates and devastating school closings, used my name today in an attempt to further divide America. “

