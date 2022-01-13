A ray of hope crosses Turkey’s sealed border with Armenia

The tracks were abandoned to birds and stray dogs at the last stop of the Turkish train before the Armenian border, closed for three decades by a history of bloody feuds.

But a rare glimmer of hope shines through the snow-capped mountains that dominate Turkey’s northeastern edge.

The first direct contacts in years between the emissaries of the rivals will take place in Moscow on Friday. For the economically starving residents of the Turkish border town of Akyaka, these talks could not have happened soon enough.

“Since the border was closed in 1993, our region has become the country’s blind spot, locked on all sides,” said Engin Yildirim, director of the Akyaka traders association.

“The border is our only window to the world. “

The chaotic break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991 sparked a wave of regional conflicts, triggering all-out war between Christian Armenians and Muslim Azerbaijanis over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia’s victory prompted Turkey – its relations with Yerevan already poisoned by Ankara’s refusal to recognize the Armenian genocide by the Ottomans during WWI – to seal the border in 1993 in support of its Muslim allies in Baku.

Locals now call the Akyaka train stop, built of black basalt, the “Station of Nostalgia” – a memory of the days when trains ran back and forth, bringing tourism and commerce to the scenic area.

“No obstacle”

“In 1991, people flocked from both sides of the border to meet,” said Vedat Akcayoz, a local historian, of the time of the fall of the Soviet Union.

“For two years it was all the rage.”

Since then, a second war against Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 has seen Azerbaijan cancel most of its losses and Armenia accept a truce negotiated by Russia.

The background music has improved since then.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in October last year that he saw “no obstacle” to normalizing relations with Armenia if Yerevan also maintained its “goodwill” with Baku.

Ankara and Armenia then appointed special envoys for the talks. Last month, Yerevan decided to lift the embargo on Turkish products it imposed during the Second Karabakh War.

Yildirim said residents were following diplomatic moves closely.

“Our government is in favor of reopening the border and I think the Armenians are too,” he said.

“We have no problem with the Armenians, and they have no problem with us.”

“It’s time to live in peace”

Traders in the remote region remember a time when Armenians crossed the border and gobbled up their wares.

“We did good business with the Armenians,” said Hussein Kanik, owner of a store in neighboring Kars province specializing in various types of cheese.

In Soviet times, “they would come with furs and samovars and come back with our products… We will be back to those times soon,” he says with joyful hope.

Outside his 19th-century hotel, which once housed the elite of Czarist Russia, Gaffar Demir also bet on peace, believing that the current situation made no sense.

“We have a road, a railway, but no relation with the Armenians,” he complained.

The local hotel “Karabag” recalls the hostilities threatening a lasting peace, but Akcayoz prefers to highlight the multicultural foundation of the region which, besides the Turks and Armenians, includes Georgians, Azeris, Kurds and other minorities .

“For everyone, it’s time to live in peace,” he said.

‘We are alike’

Few here like to talk about the point of tension that underscores: the murder of what historians estimate to be over a million Armenians by the Ottoman Turks in 1915-16.

Ankara refuses to recognize the genocide, claiming instead that Turkish Muslims and Armenian Christians died in WWI.

A monument erected on the road between Kars and Akyaka is dedicated solely to the memory of the “Turkish victims”.

But the Armenian government has offered to dodge the genocide issue in the talks.

“We were taught to be hostile towards the Armenians. In Kars, “Armenian” was used as an insult, “said former Kars mayor Naif Alibeyoglu, who has always supported a rapprochement with Armenia, especially when the last attempt took place in 2008.

“There may be fanatic elements, but there is no animosity between our peoples,” he maintained.

“We look alike, we laugh and we cry about the same things,” added his brother Alican, founder of local Serhat TV.

“I’m sure the date for the border to reopen has already been set,” he said, a Russian flag fluttering over a border post a few miles away where Moscow has set up a base in support of its ally Armenian.