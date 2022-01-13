Voices against China continue to rise in Nepal; Daily anti-Chinese protests

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan. 12 (ANI / Khabarhub): As China continues to increase its political, economic and cultural presence, including controversial approaches and pressure in Nepal, Nepalese have started to take to the streets to stage anti -China across the country.

China has recently stepped up its activities – both overt and covert – in Nepal.

Denigrating China’s “plot” to try to leave its mark on Nepal through its role in all sectors and the strategic field, several social organizations have organized protest rallies in the country.

Of note, the Swantantra Nagarik Samaj (Independent Citizens Group) took to the streets of Kathmandu, criticizing China for “interfering” in Nepal’s political and economic sectors and encroaching on Nepal’s land in various northern districts, including understood Humla.

That’s not all. Protesters also criticized China for imposing an undeclared blockade on the Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani border points by not allowing Nepalese goods to enter Nepal.

In blatant violation of its own pledge, the neighbor to the north tightened its grip on the Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border point which was put into use by declaring it as a major international border as part of its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) .

It should be noted that the government headed by then Prime Minister KP Oli, formed after the promulgation of the new Constitution in Nepal in 2015, took special initiatives to open the northern border, which however did not worked smoothly.

A transit agreement was also signed between Nepal and China in 2016 to allow the import and export of goods from third countries through Chinese ports.

As a reminder, it was also announced during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019 that Nepal would move from a landlocked country to a country “linked to the land”.

Thanks to this, Nepal should be able to exercise its right of transit through Chinese territory and help increase Nepal’s exports.

However, this was limited to papers as Nepalese businessmen were unable to import goods from Chinese border markets.

At the same time, a transit protocol was also signed on April 29, 2019, during President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s state visit to China to implement the agreement.

According to Article 15 of the Protocol, the agreement was to be implemented exactly one month after each country informed the other of its application.

Despite months of efforts to increase the daily import quota, China has failed to open the border points under various pretexts due to which Nepalese traders are forced to pay a large sum of money for goods and transportation. .

Consider what Arjun Poudel, a truck driver in Rasuwa has to say: “China has not allowed the smooth running of trucks carrying Nepalese goods.

It should also be remembered that China had allowed Nepal to use four open sea ports – Shenzhen, Tianjin, Zhanjiang and Lianyungang – and three open dry ports – Shenzhen, Tianjin, Zhanjiang and Lianyungang.

Nepal has six border ports in China for transit. Although Nepal has access to the ports of Rasuwa-Jilong, Kodari-Jangmu, Kimathangka-Chhentang, Nechung-Liji, Yari-Pulan and Olangchungola-Riu, it has not been officially used.

However, although import and export is only done through the Rasuwa and Tatopani checkpoints, both points have been blocked by the Chinese government.

In the meantime, the checkpoints continue to be blocked for no sufficiently concrete reason and without consultation with the Nepalese side.

During the celebration of the sixth anniversary of the China Foundation for the Eradication of Poverty in Nepal, Minister for Women, Children and the Elderly Uma Regmi said China should make arrangements to facilitate the import and the export of goods from the border.

Nepalese from different walks of life have taken the increased pressure from China as lessons to be learned about how China behaves with its neighbors.

Meanwhile, observers and analysts must say that China continually exerts pressure on the Nepalese, seeking benefits in good faith will have a negative impact on Nepal.

Speaking to Khabarhub recently, businessman Phurbu Tsering Tamang, a shop owner in Kerung, said he was forced to pay a large sum of money (around 2-3 lakhs per month) for the rent of a house without operating a business.

In addition to obstructing border checkpoints, China has played the game to spoil Nepal’s relations with the United States of America by creating a fuss over the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

Lately, China has politicized the MCC by spreading false facts.

The Nepalese Democratic Union (NDU), a Nepalese social organization, in a statement released recently, said that China, through its intelligence wing ‘Ministry of State Security’, has disseminated propaganda and disinformation to attack Nepal’s sovereignty, obstruct the passage of the US subsidy to MCC in Nepal at all costs, and sever Nepal’s ties to democracies around the world, including the United States.

The NDU at a protest in New Baneswor, Kathmandu, also recently drew the attention of Nepalese lawmakers against negative influences and China’s interventions in the country’s internal affairs.

He also condemned what he called “the total interference of Communist China in Nepal aimed at undermining Nepal’s identity, communal harmony and the country’s ties with foreign nations.”

Protesters also raised the issue of China’s land encroachment in various border districts, including Humla, Mustang, Gorkha, Rasuwa and Dolakha, among others, alleging that “the raising of the Chinese flag at the airport of Bhairahawa last month was meant to signify that Nepal was his subordinate nation.

He also said that discord was being encouraged among political forces and cadres in Nepal, leading to social strife and party split under the guise of the MCC.

Meanwhile, Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan, a civil society organization, also staged an anti-China protest in Janakpur this week against what she called Chinese “expansionism”, the encroachment of land in various parts of the country. country and the unofficial blockade at the border points of Rasuwa and Tatopani, among others. .

Protesters carrying placards with the words “Return to China”, “Stop Chinese Intervention”, “Stop Border Encroachment”, “Stop the Undeclared Blockade against Nepal” and “Organize the Pursuit” of Nepalese students’ study, among others, also burned the effigy of Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.

That’s not all. Leaders of a program in Saptari also accused China of interfering in Nepal’s internal affairs.

They blasted China for using Nepalese soil to satisfy its personal interests and for trying to lure the residents of Tarai Madhes in order to implement its “debt trap” strategy.

Nepalese Congress leader (NC) and intellectual Sabur Lal Sahu alleged that Chinese companies were exploiting Nepalese workers by bringing workers from China to Madhes.

Likewise, Umesh Mishra, the regional chairman of the Nepalese Congress (NC) Province-2, accused China of trying to increase contacts with some leaders of Madhesi parties to increase its influence.

Birendra Sah, central member of the Loktantirk Socialist Party, said: “The BRI project was a ploy to impose a debt burden on poor nations, including Nepal.

“The BRI project should not be allowed to be implemented in Nepal,” he added.

Khabarhub recently published a story saying that an official from MSS Ling aka Oscar Ning (who holds two passports PE 0350392, PE 17327 79) was carrying out covert operations while stationed in Kathmandu to promote the Chinese agenda in Nepal.

“Any interference from China cannot be tolerable for freedom-loving Nepalese,” said Ganesh Mandal, a political analyst in Khabarhub, saying the democratic world is with Nepal and the Nepalese people.

It can be noted that the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi recently intensified political meetings with the Nepalese political leaders, mostly Communists.

Last week, she spoke to Jhala Nath Khanal, coordinator of the working group formed by the ruling coalition and leader of the CPN (Unified-Socialist) to recommend the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to the government.

During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador requested updates on the MCC working group’s study, among others, according to sources.

Observers should note that the meeting between Khanal and Ambassador Yanqi was significant when the task force was tasked with “suggesting” the much-discussed US MCC grant agreement to the government.

What should be remembered is that Chinese Ambassador Yanqi is stepping up political meetings with Nepalese leaders when debates around the MCC intensify.

Analyst Saroj Mishra believes that now is the time to decide and act – for or against the MCC, because people in general, who have absolutely no idea about MCC, have been provoked and taken to the streets.

Meanwhile, in what can be called another case of political interference, Chinese Vice Minister Chen Zhao in Shenzhen stressed the left’s unity among Nepalese communist forces during a meeting with the leader. Maoist Barsaman Pun in China recently.

During the meeting, he expressed confidence that the Maoists would be further strengthened under the leadership of Prachanda, and that the Chinese Communist Party and the Maoist CPN-Center were the closest allies and would strengthen ties in the days to come. . (ANI / Khabarhub)