Before MotoGP, Jokowi checks the implementation facilities







President Joko Widodo inspects the MotoGP facilities in Mandalika on January 13, 2022. (Photo: Press office of the Presidential Secretariat)

KBR Jakarta – President Joko Widodo today, Thursday (13/1/2022) reviewed the readiness of the facilities for the organization of the international MotoGP racing event at the Mandalika circuit, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. The President assessed the readiness of the airport facilities for the circuit to be quite good. Including the availability of a certain number of accommodation or homestays. “To ensure the preparation for the MotoGP event in March, I started to check the arrivals at the airport directly, then the process at the airport, I saw everything related to the health protocols related to the PCR checks. and on the vaccines twice, everything was fine, ”Jokowi said. On the handlebars of a metallic green Kawasaki W175 motorcycle, the Head of State also checked the infrastructure, in particular the bypass road from the airport to the Mandalika circuit. Including matters relating to the beauty and aesthetics of nature and the environment. According to Jokowi, all projects have already started and the changes are visible. “Really, the guests are escorted to a good aesthetic beauty. Therefore, all this has to be prepared and I asked earlier for the month of February that it can all be finished,” he asked. During his working visit, President Jokowi was accompanied by First Lady Iriana, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and MotoGP Field Commander Mandalika Hadi Tjahjanto. The second round of the Mandalika MotoGP 2022 Grand Prix will be held from March 18-20, 2022. Over 100,000 spectators from various countries are expected at Sirkut Mandalika, Central Lombok, NTB. Read also : – Jokowi: Mandalika Circuit Boosts NTB Economic Growth – WSBK 2021, NTB Economy and the Mandalika SEZ controversy Editor: Fadli Gaper

