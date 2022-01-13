Boris Johnson admits future as PM hangs in the balance if Sue Gray’s investigation is against him

Boris Johnson has been told the party is over after admitting to attending a rule-breaking party in Downing Street Gardens at the height of the 2020 covid shutdown.

The Prime Minister’s future was on the line yesterday as he made a creepy apology but sought to apologize saying he believed he was attending a business event outside of his office and home .

Although he walked away from the wrath of opponents in the Commons, Johnson twice opened up the possibility of resigning, telling MPs they should not prejudge the outcome of Sue Grays’ party inquiry of Downing Street.

If it turns out that he has misled the House with previous denials, the Prime Minister would, by convention, be forced to step down.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has previously said the Johnsons should even attend the rule-breaking event.

Former Scottish leader Ruth Davidson said the Prime Minister’s apology would do little to stem public anger.

She tweeted: “I’m not convinced today has drawn a line on anything either.”

Labor Keir Starmer told Boris Johnson the party was over as he called on the PM to step down before being kicked out by voters or Tory MPs.

SNP Ian Blackford said the public overwhelmingly believed the Prime Minister should step down.

Blackford said: Trust has been lost and the public will not forgive or forget.

Simultaneously apologizing and defending his actions, Johnson said he believed at the time that the party he attended was a work event allowed under the rules when he entered that garden.

He said: I want to apologize. I know millions of people have made extraordinary sacrifices in the past 18 months.

I know the rage they feel for me and the government I lead when they think that downing Street itself the rules are not being followed properly.

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labor Party, was scathing in his response.

He said it was ridiculous that Johnson didn’t realize he was at a party.

The Labor leader told the Commons: We got the Prime Minister attending the Downing Street parties to clearly break the rules. The Prime Minister has made a series of ridiculous denials which he knows are a flagrant violation of the ministerial code.

This code says that ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will have to offer their resignation.

The holidays are over, Prime Minister. The only question is whether the British public will kick him out, will his party kick him out or will he do the right thing and resign?

Johnson faced the wrath of MPs across the chamber in a tense half-hour appearance in the Commons.

Labor MP Chris Bryant said the Prime Minister’s argument that he didn’t realize he was at a social event was patronizing garbage.

He said: ‘How stupid does the Prime Minister think the British people are?

The member for Rhondda, who chairs the House of Commons Standards Committee, said: So the PM didn’t notice he was at a social event. That’s the excuse, isn’t it? Get out.

