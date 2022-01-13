PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls Prime Minister Imran Khan the crisis of this century





Tackling the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the country’s deteriorating economic situation, the President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Imran Khan of this century’s crisis. Stating that the current PTI regime has failed on all fronts, Bilawal expressed his anger at the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to News International.

Addressing the National Assembly, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: “There is a crisis in every century and the crisis of this century is Imran Khan … The government’s deal with the IMF would have devastating effects on the nation.

Bilawal said the PTI government has struck a weak deal with the IMF and the nation will no longer bear the burden of the deal. It is worth mentioning that the government led by Imran Khan is seeking to pass the 2021 Finance Bill and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill, which are prerequisites for the agreement with the IMF. The PPP chairman warned parliament that the 2021 finance bill would trigger a tsunami of inflation in the country.

PTI will soon face public backlash over its poor economic policies

Bilawal said that through the proposed bills, PTI seeks to increase taxes on cars, gasoline, cycles, motorcycles, cell phones, the Internet and other things. Further, referring to the results of the local government poll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bilawal went on to say that PTI lawmakers could not even defend the government’s economic performance in their own constituencies. He said the PTI will soon face a public backlash due to its poor economic policies.

“You not only tax imported items, but you also impose taxes on locally produced products. The government taxes eggs, poultry and seeds, it is the economic murder of farmers,” he said. .

Bilawal added that never before have such bad economic indicators in the country’s history been observed. He also rejected the SBP’s amendment bill. The PPP chairman said the government, through the bill, seeks to make the central bank “responsible for the IMF instead of the Parliament”.

Pakistan’s financial challenges

The Pakistani government had introduced the 2021 Finance Bill and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill to Parliament. And now, he has yet to begin deliberations on the controversial 2021 SBP amendment bill, despite the fact that many independent economists and analysts have suggested that it needs considerable revisions and amendments before. to be approved. It should be mentioned here that Pakistan is currently facing huge financial challenges as the country’s trade imbalance increases, inflation increases and the government has been forced to present a mini-budget to raise taxes in order to meet the needs. IMF requirements.

