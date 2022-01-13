Wang Yi meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuşoğlu





On January 12, 2022, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province. Wang Yi first conveyed the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying that under the joint leadership of the two heads of state, Sino-Turkish relations have maintained the momentum of development and anti-pandemic cooperation. has become a new strong point in bilateral relations. . Last year, the two sides jointly celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the two heads of state exchanged congratulatory messages. We must follow the direction set by the two heads of state, respect each other, conduct frank exchanges, strengthen mutual trust and overcome the unrest in order to consolidate the political foundations of bilateral relations and promote a healthy and steady development of bilateral relations. Wang Yi stressed that China and Turkey, as strategic partners, should be committed to building mutual trust and support. I have the following hopes for both sides. First, to support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, security and respective development interests. Second, to respect non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, a basic standard in international relations. Third, do not participate in activities against each other on international occasions. Fourth, strengthen communication and improve mutual understanding of cognitive differences on issues such as history and ethnic groups through bilateral channels. Çavuşoğlu conveyed President Erdogan’s sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping, declaring that Turkey is satisfied with the dynamic of solid development of Turkey-China relations and is ready to fully play the role of Turkey-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, the ministers of Foreign Affairs’ Consultation Mechanism and Joint Economic and Trade Committee to deepen cooperation in various fields and promote further development of bilateral relations. According to Wang Yi, Turkey is the first country to sign an intergovernmental cooperation document with China on the joint construction of the Belt and Road, which demonstrates the importance Turkey attaches to pragmatic cooperation between the two countries. Last year, the volume of trade between China and Turkey increased significantly, demonstrating the enormous potential of bilateral economic and trade cooperation. We must make good use of the renminbi-Turkish lira swap agreement, seek greater synergy between our development strategies, advance flagship projects in areas such as nuclear energy, and expand cooperation in new energies, 5G, cloud computing, big data and other areas. China is willing to import more high-quality products from Turkey, and Turkey is invited to make good use of China International Import Expo and other channels to promote Turkish products. Çavuşoğlu said: Turkey praises the positive role played by bilateral cooperation in economy, trade and investment as well as connectivity between Turkey and China in strengthening Turkey’s economic strength. Turkey is ready to seek greater synergy between the Intermediate Corridor Project and the Belt and Road Initiative. The new currency swap deal between the two sides is timely and Turkey will encourage its companies to take full advantage of the deal. Turkey is ready to actively promote bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and to fully exploit the enormous potential for cooperation in new energies and other fields. The two sides agreed to strengthen interpersonal and cultural exchanges. Çavuşoğlu said Beijing would become the only city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. I believe the Beijing Winter Olympics will be as successful as the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The Turkish side fully agrees that sport should not be politicized and Turkish athletes are eager to compete in the Games in China. Wang Yi welcomes the participation of Turkish athletes in the Olympic Winter Games in China, saying that China will facilitate their participation smoothly. The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Kazakhstan and other international and regional issues of mutual interest. Wang Yi presented China’s principled position. According to Wang Yi, China attaches importance to Turkey’s unique role in regional and international affairs and stands ready to strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation, jointly safeguard genuine multilateralism, and make efforts to promote a greater democracy in international relations and to safeguard the common interests of emerging markets. economies like China and Turkey. Wang Yi presented China’s position on AUKUS (Australia, UK and US) nuclear submarine cooperation upon request, stressing that the three countries’ decision sets a bad precedent, is sure to create a risk proliferation and to provoke a new round of the regional arms race and has aroused great discontent among the countries of the region. China is ready to work with other countries to uphold the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.

