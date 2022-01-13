Indonesia begins handing out boosters as Omicron makes inroads – The Diplomat

Advertising

The Indonesian government yesterday started rolling out COVID-19 booster injections to the general public, in a bid to prevent a new outbreak of the Omicron variant of the virus.

The Associated Press reported that the government hopes to administer 21 million boosters this month, prioritizing the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. This effort is important to increase society’s immunity, as the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate, President Joko Jokowi Widodo said tuesday.

The Indonesian Food and Drug Monitoring Agency on Monday announcement that it had approved five COVID-19 vaccines Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Zifivax as booster shots for people who received their second dose at least six months ago. Several other vaccines are currently in clinical trials for emergency use authorizations.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said yesterday that the recalls will be administered in half doses in order to expand Indonesia’s limited vaccine supplies, after studies found it stimulated a sufficient immune response.

The campaign reflects Indonesia’s determination to anticipate the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which is inflicting increasing toll on some of its neighbors in Southeast Asia. The Philippines has already passed the peaks of last year’s crippling epidemic, recording the three consecutive days of record-breaking daily COVID-19 cases from January 8-10. Infections are also rising sharply in Thailand, which has now been forced to reintroduce a series of restrictions and suspend a no-quarantine tourism program for vaccinated travelers.

Indonesia has many reasons to be concerned. The country has registered 4.2 million cases and more than 144,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. While in per capita terms, it is the fourth lowest in Southeast Asia, last year a severe epidemic overwhelmed the country’s health system, especially in the capital Jakarta and elsewhere on the densely populated island of Java.

While the situation in Indonesia remains relatively stable, there too cases are starting to climb. Tuesday Indonesia recorded 802 new infections, the highest in nearly three months, followed by 646 more yesterday. Indeed, the emergence of the new variant at the end of November prompted governments to decide to bring forward the launch of the recall campaign, which was initially supposed to start once. 70 percent of the eligible population had been vaccinated.

Initially, the Indonesian government proposed that people pay for their own booster shots, except for the elderly and those who cannot afford it, but rightly came to the conclusion that charging for the booster was a recipe for hesitating to vaccinate. I decided to provide the third dose for free to all Indonesians because the safety of people is crucial, Jokowi said in A declaration Tuesday. Vaccination and discipline in compliance with health protocols are essential to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to its concerns about Omicron, the recall campaign reflects the Indonesian government’s policy to prioritize immunization of the most densely populated, and therefore economically important, areas of the country. These include Jakarta and Bali, the epicenter of Indonesia’s tourism industry, both of which have now achieved widespread immunization coverage.

During this time, only 42.4 percent of the country’s population have been doubly vaccinated and many other areas have struggled to obtain sufficient vaccine supplies. According to a recent Al Jazeera report, which cited data from the Department of Health, outlying regions like Aceh and West Papua have only been able to vaccinate around 20 percent of their population.

While the decision makes some sense, given the country’s limited vaccine supply, it runs the risk of uncontrolled epidemics in outlying regions as health infrastructure in the less populated outer islands remains much more vulnerable. . Given this compromise, it is perhaps understandable that the Indonesian government has been so frank on the dangers of global vaccine inequity.