Chinese Xi hopes to stay in power with common prosperity

BEIJINGEvery summer, current and former senior officials of the Communist Party of China gather at the resort town of Beidaihe in Hebei Province to rest and relax and for informal discussions on party affairs.

But last summer, Chinese President Xi Jinping did not visit Beidaihe, according to several Communist Party sources. In fact, there was a 17 day period from the end of July during which his whereabouts were not made public.

A party source who serves as Xi’s aide said he stayed in Beijing to work on two draft documents.

One of those documents was the landmark resolution released in November. It was only the third issued by a Chinese leader, after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

While the document was intended to cement Xis’ grip on power, he was well aware that the wording had to be very carefully woven to avoid raising fears that he was president for life or that he was destined for the personally idolize as a charismatic leader. .

The other document was a speech Xi gave on August 17 to the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the party’s Central Committee.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (file photo Asahi Shimbun)

In this speech, Xi said that China and the Communist Party have entered a new era of progress towards common prosperity.

The concept is a socialist utopia in which everyone thrives as the disparity is overcome.

Xi is not the first Chinese leader to declare such a goal.

Mao did so in 1953, with dire consequences because the nation at that time was not ready to realize the lofty ideals espoused. The pursuit of this goal led to the Great Leap Forward, which was later accused of keeping China mired in economic backwardness for decades.

Deng tried to overcome this mistake by calling for economic reform and an open door policy while allowing some level of economic inequality.

While the Chinese economy has now reached about 70 percent of the United States’ gross domestic product, the economic disparity has also approached the levels found in the United States.

According to the World Inequality Lab, run by French economist Thomas Piketty and others, China’s richest 10% own 68% of the nation’s assets. This level already exceeds those of Japan and European countries.

His vision of common prosperity called for a gradual reduction in the wealth gap around the middle of the century, when the Communist Party will celebrate its centenary.

He also called for considering existing economic disparities as well as regional differences while moving cautiously to achieve common prosperity.

The Asahi Shimbun

A RIVAL CALLING ON COMMON PROSPERITY

Bo Xilai was at one point seen as a potential rival to Xi for party leadership positions. Bo also called for eliminating economic disparities when he was the head of the Chongqing Communist Party municipal committee.

Among the measures he proposed was reform of the family registration system to facilitate the movement of rural peasants to cities as well as the construction of social housing for low-income people.

But in 2013, Bo fell from power and was sentenced to life in prison for corruption and abuse of power.

Despite this fall, the people of Chongqing still hold Bo in high regard due to their belief that he was on their side.

But it is now impossible to find information about Bos’s achievements in this municipal party post.

A visit to a Chongqing library looking for past newspaper clippings led to the response, Everything is forbidden.

The only person who can be allowed to achieve common prosperity is Xi, a party source said.

TROUBLE MEMORIES OF THE CULTURAL REVOLUTION

As part of the drive to achieve common prosperity, Chinese authorities have attacked artists and other celebrities with huge incomes. They are also trying to subdue those who own large real estate properties as well as internet giants, such as Alibaba and Tencent.

While the goal of common prosperity has won the support of many ordinary Chinese, others also remember past efforts to target the rich and powerful.

It was Bo who called entrepreneurial entrepreneurs a mafia as he tried to eliminate economic disparities in Chongqing.

Local residents cheered as Bo detained about 50,000 people and seized assets totaling 100 billion yuan (about 1.8 trillion yen or $ 15.7 billion).

But human rights lawyers have filed false arrests complaints. Some have said that Bos’s efforts were a repeat of the Cultural Revolution in which the offspring of the rich were often humiliated by being exhibited in front of large crowds in public and labeled as the enemy of the working class.

The Xi administration has tried to allay concerns about the return of such targeting of the rich. And because Xi is the president, no open opposition has arisen about his pursuit of common prosperity.

A lawyer who uncovered Bo’s abuse said a similar trend of going after the Mafia seemed to be resurfacing. But the lawyer declined to go into details.

BASIS FOR LONG POWER CONTROL

Although Xi emerged in China, he frequently talks about his red DNA, the ideal and the tradition of the Communist Party supported by poor peasants.

His words and actions reflect a strong desire to demonstrate integrity, to stand by the side of the common man, and not to give in to foreign pressures.

In his August speech, Xi said, “We must focus on common prosperity to consolidate the foundation for long-term party control of government.

Behind these words lies the belief that common prosperity will be the key to maintaining people’s support for the Communist Party as China deals with many difficult issues, such as confrontation with the West, slowing economic growth, declining birth rate and aging population.

(This article was written by Takashi Funakoshi and Nozomu Hayashi.)