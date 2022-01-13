India’s highest court intervenes in hate speech against Muslims | News





The highest court issued a notice to the state of Uttarakhand after calls by Hindu religious leaders to take up arms against Muslims in a meeting last month.

India’s Supreme Court issued an opinion to a northern Himalayan state following a petition to prosecute several Hindu religious leaders for allegedly calling for genocide of Muslims at a meeting in Huis closed last month. Three Supreme Court justices said on Wednesday they are informing the Uttarakhand state government that they will investigate the case next week. According to a police complaint, religious leaders called on Hindus to arm themselves to kill Muslims at a meeting in the holy city of Haridwar, in northern Uttarakhand, in December. Police said they were questioning suspects about hate speech, but no arrests were made. Videos of the event had sparked outrage, prompting demands for action. In a clip that went viral, a speaker at the rally told the crowd that people shouldn’t worry about going to jail for killing Muslims. Even if only a hundred of us become soldiers and kill two million, we will be victorious. [an absolute form of Hinduism], said the woman. The state of Uttarakhand is ruled by nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modis, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose rise to power in 2014 led to an upsurge in attacks against Muslims and other minorities. The petition filed by retired judge Anjana Prakash said the speeches given to the congregation of Hindu religious leaders pose a serious threat not only to the unity and integrity of our country, but also endanger the lives of million Muslim citizens, according to Bar & Bench, an online portal for Indian legal news. Indian Muslims have faced discrimination and religious persecution under the BJP government, which critics say aims to marginalize Muslims and re-establish secular and democratic India as a Hindu nation. The president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, India’s largest Muslim socio-religious organization, accused the government of turning a blind eye to hate speech against the Muslim community. Last month, Indian police arrested a Hindu religious leader, Kalicharan Maharaj, for allegedly giving a derogatory speech against India’s independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and praising his killer. Gandhi was shot dead by a Hindu extremist during a prayer meeting in the Indian capital in 1948 because he called for Hindu-Muslim unity during the partition of the Indian subcontinent by the British colonial rulers in 1947 in India and Pakistan. In the northern state of Haryana, also ruled by the BJP, Hindu militiamen last month tried to prevent Muslims from offering Friday prayers by shouting religious slogans and heckling worshipers in the presence of ‘strong police security. In November, Hindu hardliners burned down the home of a former Muslim foreign minister, Salman Khurshid, who compared the type of Hindu nationalism that flourished under Modi with extremist groups such as ISIL ( ISIL). In addition, anti-conversion laws have been put in place in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, while other states have also announced their intention to introduce legislation. similar. The laws were a response to a conspiracy theory accusing Muslim men of attracting Hindu women in order to forcibly convert them to Islam. Anti-conversion laws have also been justified by claims of Christian missionaries engaging in the conversion of poor Hindus. Many churches have been attacked in recent months. Modis BJP and his far-right ideological relative Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have warned Hindus against religious conversions to Islam and Christianity, and called for measures to prevent a demographic imbalance in the country’s second-largest country. most populated in the world. Muslims make up almost 14% of India’s 1.4 billion people. Hindus still make up almost 80 percent of the population. A Bench study published last September found that all religious groups have experienced declining fertility rates and that the country’s religious makeup has hardly changed since 1951.

