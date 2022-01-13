What happened to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan? -Entertainment News, Firstpost





Imran Khan has opted for anonymity over fame. There is no chance of a return. Imran just isn’t interested in being a movie star.

Imran Khan got off to a good start with Abbas TyrewalasJaane TuYa Jaane Naon on the same Friday as Harman Baweja in July 2008. Today, Imran and Harman have been forgotten.

What went wrong with Imrans’ career? I remember how insecure Harman was of Imran’s early days after all, Imran had the mighty Aamir Khan as his Maamu (uncle). Poor Harman had no father but Harry Baweja. Luckily, Imrans’ debut was a success. He was considered the Next Best Thing alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Imran had the best of roles at his feet. He decided to turn his back on fame. That’s what his close friend Akshay Oberoi says. He chose to quit. I can say it for sure. He could have gotten more work if he wanted … But I’m not sure he likes fame at all. Uniquely, Imran has opted for anonymity over fame. There is no chance of a return. Imran just isn’t interested in being a movie star. A close friend of Aamir Khan says: It’s not that Aamir hasn’t tried to help Imrans’ career. But after filming Aamirs Delhi Belly (which Ranbir Kapoor had rejected) and a few other films with high-end banners, Imran lost interest. It is not very clear whether he wants to pursue another career or where his income is coming from. But after Zaira Wasim (who is also related to Aamir as she was introduced as his daughter to Dangal), Imran is another Bollywood star who turns her back on fame.

Imran’s close friend said: “He actively chose to quit. I can assure you. He would have had more work if he wanted to. I’m not sure he likes it. glory at all. ” Imran is not the first person in his family to step down from fame. His uncle, filmmaker Mansoor Ali Khan, has also turned his back on showbiz.

Imran has never been the emblem of celebrity. In an interview in 2008, Imran told me: When I shot for Kidnap and Luck, I was treated like a star. My name was Mr. Khan. I had my van and all the accessories. People started to treat me differently. And I was very uncomfortable with it. What I love about being famous is the great service I get in restaurants. The best part is, I don’t even need table reservations. I don’t attend events and parties because I don’t know what to do there. My only regular releases are movies. After making films the only thing I like to do is watch them, preferably with my (then) girlfriend Avantika, Imran added.

Poor Imran Khan. With his career almost completely over and no movies on hand, it can’t be a happy birthday for the actor who 13 years ago made his engaging debut in Abbas Tyrewalas Jaane TuYa Jaane Na (the career of director Tyrewalas is also over, but that’s another story) .In no time, Imran was the new pin-up, the teenage idol. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, Imran was considered the new hope of New Age cinema.

Then things took a turn for the worse. The poor selection of roles hampered Imrans’ career and precipitated her into inevitable disaster. Soon there were rumors in the industry calling Imran the wonder of a movie like Kumar Gaurav. Right after his debut, Imran directed Sanjay GadhvisKidnap and Soham ShahsLuck: both films wiped out the careers of their respective directors.

Throughout his career, Imran has appeared in two hits Jaane TuYa Jaane Na and his famous Maamu JaansDelhi Belly and two semi-hits I hate Luv Stories and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. The last phase of Imrans’ career has been particularly cruel with the ridiculous Vishal Bhardwajs Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola, Milan Luthrias vapidOnce Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara, Gori Tere Pyar Mein and Katti Batti, each proving to be a greater disaster. than the previous one. Katti Batti shattered any chance of a return for Imran, however, with showbiz you can never tell who’s in and who’s out and when. One after another he was kicked out of every movie he was meant to be in. Maybe Imran should stop depending on your Maamu for career advice. Aamir didn’t just edit the latest version of Imrans, Katti Batti. He also made tears run down his cheeks after looking at him.

After seeing Katti Batti, we knew why Aamir was crying.

The brightest place in Imrans’s career remains Abbas Tyrewalas’ first director Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. It’s not just about how the characters’ exuberant desires connect with the audience. It’s also about the smooth, relaxed uploading of events and dialogue into the narrative that give the characters an edge over other urban youth who have come and gone in the past, creating a spirit of lingering joie de vivre. The college group here is inspired by Farhan Akhtars Dil Chahta Hai, Rakeysh Mehras Rang De Basanti and even Karan Johars Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Echoes of these iconic youthful films fill the outer edges of the cool canvas, creating for the characters at hand a sense of wonderful, informal perpetuity as they move from humorous heartbreak to understated self-realization in a plot that adapts to both impulse and meditated pre-thought in an engaging mix, endearing and quite original despite the derived echoes.

While the supporting Friends cast is both real and tangible, at the heart of this romantic musical are Jai (Irfan Khan) and Aditi (Genelia) who are best friends in the coolest sense of the word. Pleasing the bums on the surface but sharing a much deeper bond below, all of their friends can see the duo are made for each other. But they can’t. It’s an extremely old formula for a romantic comedy, revisited by a storyteller who takes moments from ordinary life and converts them into a celebration of life and love. Old songs (mainly RD Burman) and new original music (A. R Rahman) merge with minimal fuss as Jai and Aditis’ love story goes through several twists and turns until they arrive at that traditional endgame for romantic films: the big meeting at the airport seconds before the girl takes off for good. The gust is lovely, although a little too conscious at times. Look below. And you see the storytelling cover a lot of familiar ground. The freshness is in the way the characters react to familiar material often going beyond the realm of the script. Each actor brings just the right amount of liveliness. There are notable supporting performances from Naseeruddin Shah (playing the dead father Jais hero in a portrait), Ratna Pathak (superbly skilled as Jais mom), Paresh Rawal (flawless as rude cop), and Arbaaz and Sohail Khan (as a wacky cowboy couple, they supplant the presumably urban love story with a touch of surrealism).

Then there is Manjari Phadnis as a potential loving hero. Living in perpetual denial, she believes her embittered parents (Rajat Kapoor and Kitu Gidwani) love each other under acrimony. The characters never claim to be extraordinary in their desires. It is their ordinary dreams and down-to-earth desires that give the storytelling a fiery turn. And then there are the protagonists. Not just young Imran Khan and Genelia. But their friends. Everyone acted as if the wall separating the actor from the characters had disappeared. While Genelia is natural in most scenes, the modest personality of the boy next door Imran lends itself with perfect precision to the mood and tenor of the storytelling. Here’s a young actor who has a long sleeve in front. He doesn’t think before he acts. It’s not about how deep he gets into his character. It’s more about how much at home it takes up the space provided by the script. It is the same for the other actors.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naeven now exudes urban cool. It’s not trying to be anything. He does not have a shocking message for the masses. What it has is an honest story about a believable group of characters told in a relaxed and warm way. Manoj Lobos ‘cinematography and Shan Mohameds cut help the director make this a movie you’d probably love to watch again just to see if you missed out on a vital part of the characters’ lives as they sought love.

The other move of Imrans came to him by default. Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo has officially stated that Ranbir Kapoor is also being considered for Delhi Belly. This is not quite how it happened. Ranbir was producer Aamir Khan’s first choice. And Imran Khan, who ended up playing the role, was hurt enough that his Mamujaan (uncle) didn’t think of him first for the role. It wasn’t until Ranbir chickened out that Aamir asked his nephew to intervene. And why did Ranbir deflate? I still remember my conversation with him about it. Ranbir had said, I just thought how embarrassing it would be for me to watch this movie with my parents at the premiere, and I chose to retire. Imran was the next and most obvious choice, and I have to say he did a good job in his role. The language of the films always seems shocking. I have never heard producer Aamir Khan use such esoteric passwords in his films. In an interview with me in June 2008, Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo said: This is an ensemble cast. Each character has the same importance. We had focused on Ranbir Kapoor to play one of the roles. But it didn’t work. Our research has therefore started again. Delhi Belly is in English, but since these are young people in Delhi, there would also be a touch of Hindi “

The making of the film was first offered to Swedish director Robert Nylund. Considering the language of the movies, that would sound prophetic.

Subhash K Jha is a journalist based in Patna. He’s been writing about Bollywood long enough to know the industry inside and out.

