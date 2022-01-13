Politics
Boris Johnson cancels visit after family member tests positive for COVID | Politics News
Boris Johnson canceled a visit to Lancashire today because a family member tested positive for COVID, Downing Street said.
A spokesperson for Number 10 said the prime minister would “follow guidelines for close contact with vaccines, including daily testing and limiting contact with others.”
We do not know which member of Mr. Johnson’s the family has tested positive, but he lives with his wife, Carrie Johnson, and two children, Wilfred, 20 months old, and Romy, who is five weeks old, at number 11 Downing Street.
Follow COVID updates live from the UK and around the world
The Prime Minister said nothing publicly about the situation but tweeted Thursday morning thanking England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Sir Jonathan Van Tam. following the announcement that he was leaving his post.
Mr Johnson praised his “extraordinary contribution” after the scientist announced his extended secondment to the government would end in March, when he returns to the University of Nottingham.
I would like to thank Jonathan Van-Tam for his extraordinary contribution to our country and his invaluable advice throughout the pandemic. I wish him the best for the future. https://t.co/4E6XIszJED
– Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 13, 2022
PM apologizes for lockdown party but faces calls for resignation
The canceled visit comes a day after Mr Johnson apologized for attending a party at Number 10 during the first lockdown, which has prompted calls for his resignation from the opposition but also from his own party.
However, ministers gave him their backing, with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis backing Mr Johnson on Thursday morning to lead the party through and win the next election.
But, when asked if Mr Johnson could continue as Prime Minister if an investigation revealed he had misled Parliament by insisting he had not broken COVID rules – in theory, a question of resignation – Mr. Lewis dodged the question.
“It’s making a pre-judgment on what the report will find,” he told Kay Burley.
Four Tory MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson’s resignation, saying his position is now “untenable” after claiming the party on May 20, 2020 was a business event that did not violate lockdown rules.
Letters of Defiance
There are allegations that letters from Conservative MPs were submitted to Sir Graham Brady, leader of the influential 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers.
It is not known how many were handed over, but 54 letters – 15% from Tory MPs – would be needed to provoke a vote of no confidence in the prime minister, which could lead to his ouster by his own MPs.
Explanation: What would it take for Boris Johnson to be ousted by his own party?
A handful of Tory MPs are believed to have delivered letters to Sir Graham after expressing their displeasure to the Prime Minister, but only one, Sir Roger Gale, confirmed he had done so by describing Mr Johnson as “a dead man walking “.
He told Sky News on Wednesday: “I wrote to Sir Graham Brady and told him there should be a leadership contest.
“I think in this case the 1922 Committee has a duty to go to the Prime Minister and talk to him, because we cannot go on like this. I say this with a heavy heart because he made Brexit . “
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has called on the Prime Minister to step down over the row of drinks.
Conservative MP William Wragg, vice-chairman of the 1922 committee, also did so, as he said he feared the saga “was simply an ongoing distraction for the good governance of the country.”
Caroline Nokes is the other Tory MP who has publicly called on Mr Johnson to step down.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-cancels-visit-after-family-member-tests-positive-for-covid-12514781
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]