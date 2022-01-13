Boris Johnson cancels visit after family member tests positive for COVID | Politics News

Boris Johnson canceled a visit to Lancashire today because a family member tested positive for COVID, Downing Street said.

A spokesperson for Number 10 said the prime minister would “follow guidelines for close contact with vaccines, including daily testing and limiting contact with others.”

We do not know which member of Mr. Johnson’s the family has tested positive, but he lives with his wife, Carrie Johnson, and two children, Wilfred, 20 months old, and Romy, who is five weeks old, at number 11 Downing Street.

The Prime Minister said nothing publicly about the situation but tweeted Thursday morning thanking England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Sir Jonathan Van Tam. following the announcement that he was leaving his post.

Mr Johnson praised his “extraordinary contribution” after the scientist announced his extended secondment to the government would end in March, when he returns to the University of Nottingham.

I would like to thank Jonathan Van-Tam for his extraordinary contribution to our country and his invaluable advice throughout the pandemic. I wish him the best for the future. https://t.co/4E6XIszJED – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 13, 2022

The canceled visit comes a day after Mr Johnson apologized for attending a party at Number 10 during the first lockdown, which has prompted calls for his resignation from the opposition but also from his own party.

However, ministers gave him their backing, with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis backing Mr Johnson on Thursday morning to lead the party through and win the next election.

But, when asked if Mr Johnson could continue as Prime Minister if an investigation revealed he had misled Parliament by insisting he had not broken COVID rules – in theory, a question of resignation – Mr. Lewis dodged the question.

“It’s making a pre-judgment on what the report will find,” he told Kay Burley.

Four Tory MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson’s resignation, saying his position is now “untenable” after claiming the party on May 20, 2020 was a business event that did not violate lockdown rules.

Letters of Defiance

There are allegations that letters from Conservative MPs were submitted to Sir Graham Brady, leader of the influential 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers.

It is not known how many were handed over, but 54 letters – 15% from Tory MPs – would be needed to provoke a vote of no confidence in the prime minister, which could lead to his ouster by his own MPs.

A handful of Tory MPs are believed to have delivered letters to Sir Graham after expressing their displeasure to the Prime Minister, but only one, Sir Roger Gale, confirmed he had done so by describing Mr Johnson as “a dead man walking “.

He told Sky News on Wednesday: “I wrote to Sir Graham Brady and told him there should be a leadership contest.

“I think in this case the 1922 Committee has a duty to go to the Prime Minister and talk to him, because we cannot go on like this. I say this with a heavy heart because he made Brexit . “

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has called on the Prime Minister to step down over the row of drinks.

Conservative MP William Wragg, vice-chairman of the 1922 committee, also did so, as he said he feared the saga “was simply an ongoing distraction for the good governance of the country.”

Caroline Nokes is the other Tory MP who has publicly called on Mr Johnson to step down.