McCarthy rejects January 6 committee’s request for testimony on talks with Trump





In a statement released later Wednesday, McCarthy said he would not cooperate with the request.

As the representative and leader of the minority party, it is without regret or satisfaction that I have concluded not to participate in this abuse of power by select committees which taints this institution today and will harm it in the future “, did he declare.

When asked if the panel would subpoena him to ensure his compliance, Thompson told reporters, we’ll take a look at him. McCarthy is the third GOP lawmaker the panel asked to testify. The others, Reps Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Rejected the committee’s proceedings. Both men were key allies of Trump as he sought to overturn the 2020 election results.

Thompson said the select panel is particularly interested in McCarthys’ change of tone around his characterization of Trump’s actions during the riot, adding that members intend to ask him if Trump or his allies have suggested what you should say publicly during the impeachment trial (if called as a witness), or in any subsequent investigation into your conversations with him on January 6.

Additionally, Thompson said he was unsure whether the committee obtained any of McCarthy’s text messages or bank statements. McCarthys’ phone records were part of an initial retention request the committee sent to telecommunications companies at the start of its investigation.

Notably, the select panel obtained a series of text messages sent and received by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who briefly co-operated with his investigation. The committee is also fighting the former president in court to obtain Trump White House’s appeal logs from the National Archives, a case pending in the Supreme Court.

McCarthy, who helped defeat an attempt to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurgency, spent months defeating the Jan.6 committee. President Nancy Pelosi rejected two of McCarthys’ initial choices to sit on the panel Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Deeming them too tied to Trump to be credible investigators. In turn, McCarthy withdrew his three remaining nominations and completely boycotted the committee.

McCarthy also issued a thinly veiled threat to telecommunications companies that have cooperated with the committees’ Jan.6 request for phone records from lawmakers, saying a GOP majority next year will not forget their decisions.

The panel proposed a meeting on February 3 or 4, or an hour the following week.

McCarthy has softened his tone towards Trump since the day after the Capitol Riot. He first told the House that Trump was responsible for the violence, but within six months he had started to sidestep those issues.

Some House Republicans who wanted Trump purged of the party criticize McCarthy for bringing Trump back to a position of influence, especially after the House GOP leader met with Trump in Mar-a-Lago a few weeks only after the attack. Trump loyalists in the House, however, hailed the move.

McCarthy’s first post-insurgency criticism enraged Trump, who at times attacked lawmakers. But McCarthy has worked diligently to foster relations with Trump and the former president’s allies in the House as he focuses on his goal of claiming the Speakers’ Hammer in 2023, if Republicans return to the House.

The GOP leader also offered varying responses when asked if he would testify. In May, he answered a question from reporters with certainty. At other times, he offered less clear answers.

In an interview with local California news channel Eyewitness News in late December, McCarthy was asked if he would testify before the January 6 panel. He replied, “I have nothing really to add. I have been very public, but I won’t hide anything either.”

In its letter to McCarthy, the panel also leaked a new text message from Fox News host Laura Ingraham to Meadows urging Trump on January 12, 2021 to dissuade supporters from bringing weapons to state capitals.

Remarks on camera discouraging protests against state capital[o]Esp with weapons will be well advised given the heat of the situation. [E]everyone should calm down and pray for our country and for those who lost their lives last week, Ingraham told the then chief of staff.

The message came amid heightened fears that state capitols would be vulnerable to violent attacks in the aftermath of the January 6 insurgency.

A Fox News representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

