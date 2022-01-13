Government finalizes strategy to get mini-budget approved





The government finalizes its strategy to get the mini-budget approved

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s federal government has developed a final strategy to get the mini-budget approved.

According to the details, the federal government invited all members of the National Assembly to Islamabad for the approval of the complementary finance bill (mini-budget).

Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan will also be present in the house. All members were invited to come to the parliamentary house at 2 p.m.

The government will be attentive to the possible protest of the opposition. The Chief Ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will also attend the session while separate dinners will be provided for the two MCs which will also be attended by the respective members of the assembly.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan has the lowest tax revenues in the world and everyone, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), is getting involved so as not to promote tax culture in the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he said Pakistan cannot prosper by selling vegetables and the mini-budget will not affect the common man.

The prime minister said his government would provide leasehold land to investors wishing to start an industry, adding that the government had decided to lease land from the government for the industry.

Imran Khan said the government has adopted an effective and sound strategy to stabilize the economy and deal with the global pandemic at the same time. He said Pakistan had dealt with COVID19 with an integrated policy protecting the economy and human lives.

The Prime Minister said that inflation had hit the whole world hard and the government was trying to protect our citizens from the adverse effects of this threat.

He said that exports, foreign remittances and tax collection are increasing significantly as these areas are the top priority of the government.

“The government received $ 32 billion in foreign remittances and $ 31 billion was recorded in the export sector,” he said, adding that the Federal Board of Revenue had collected taxes of Rs 6000 billion in the current fiscal year.

Imran Khan said: “IT exports amounted to Rs 3.5 billion with an increase of 70% while agriculture received revenues of Rs 1,100 billion, adding that due to a strategy integrated government, the construction sector is also experiencing record development.

“The tax culture in the country should be promoted to increase tax revenue,” he said, adding that the government has also introduced health insurance for every family in the country up to 1 million rupees.

Imran Khan said that promoting business activities and creating decent business opportunities in the country is our priority and the government will provide all possible facilities to establish industrial zones in the country.

The Prime Minister went on to say that the said government is committed to guaranteeing the rule of law in the country despite the fact that certain elements create obstacles in this regard.

Stressing the need to eradicate corruption from the country, he said that a corruption-free Pakistan is our mission and that we will continue to fight against corrupt elements and practices.

Prime Minister Imran said that due to the effective government strategy, the corporate sector recorded a profit of Rs 930 billion while Rs 1138 billion was invested in the private sector over the past 10 years.

