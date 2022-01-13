PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting, first list of candidates to be released soon





As with each passing day, the Uttar Pradesh BJP unit loses its members ahead of the parliamentary elections, the Saffron Party said on Thursday (January 13th) that it has discussed the candidates for 172 seats in next month’s election to the Assembly of Uttar Pradesh at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the party which lost eight MPs, including three ministers, in 72 hours – will win the 2022 election, and by a larger margin than its triumph of 2017. A final list is expected shortly, the party said. The meeting comes on a day when another UP minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet, Dharam Singh Saini, defected from the Samajwadi party, the third minister to do so in the past three days. Notably, the BJP in 2017 scored a stunning victory, winning 312 of the 403 seats in the UP Assembly. Akhilesh Yadav’s SP was very far second with 47 and Congress won just seven. At the BJP Central Election Commission meeting today, a very fruitful discussion took place regarding the candidates for 172 Assembly seats (in Uttar Pradesh). We hope for a glorious victory in the legislative elections of 2022: UP CM MP Keshav Prasad Maurya in Delhi pic.twitter.com/VVL7fiSdEa – ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022 Today’s meeting held at BJP headquarters in Delhi – which Prime Minister Modi joined in virtually after COVID-19 outbreak among staff – was also supposed to discuss the possibility that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is challenging from one of the two cities – Ayodhya or Mathura. It should be noted that Yogi Adityanath never contested an election to the Assembly. He has already represented the seat of Gorakhpur Lok Sabha five times and is currently a member of the State Legislative Council. The BJP is now firmly in electoral mode ahead of polls in UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. In UP, Yogi Adityanath’s government faces severe competition from Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and his alliance of regional parties, especially those of non-Yadav OBC communities. On the other hand, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has already decided at least 300 of its 403 candidates in total, 90 of whom are Dalits. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Thursday January 13th, 2022 03:44 PM IST

