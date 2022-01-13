Xi Jinping wants to stay in power with “common prosperity”





BEIJING Every summer, current and former senior Communist Party officials gather at the Beidaihe resort town of Hebei Province to rest and relax and hold informal discussions on party affairs. But Chinese President Xi Jinping did not visit Beidaihe last summer, according to several Communist Party sources. In fact, his whereabouts were not made public for 17 days from the end of July. “He stayed in Beijing to draft two documents,” said a party source who was an aide to Xi. One of those documents was a “historic resolution” released in November. It is the third issued by a Chinese leader after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. While the document aimed to cement Xi’s power, it was clear that it had to be drafted very carefully so as not to raise concerns that he would be president for life, or to create a cult of his personality as a leader. charismatic. Another document is Xi Jinping’s August 17 speech to the Communist Party of China Central Finance and Economic Commission. Chinese President Xi Jinping (file photo Asahi Shimbun) In this speech, Xi Jinping announced that China and the Communist Party have entered a new era of “common prosperity”. The concept is a socialist utopia in which everyone flourishes as disparities narrow. Xi Jinping is not the first Chinese leader to announce such a goal. Mao Zedong did so in 1953, with disastrous results, as the country at the time was not ready to realize the lofty ideals he stood for. The pursuit of this goal led to the Great Leap Forward, which was later accused of plunging China into a quagmire of decades of economic backwardness. Deng tried to overcome this mistake by calling for economic reforms and open-door policies, while allowing some degree of economic inequality. While the Chinese economy now accounts for around 70% of US GDP, the economic gap is also approaching US levels. According to the World Inequality Lab, led by French economist Thomas Piketty and others, China’s richest 10% own 68% of the country’s assets. This level has surpassed Japan and European countries. Xi’s vision of common prosperity calls for a gradual narrowing of the gap between rich and poor by mid-century, when the Communist Party celebrates its centenary. He also called for taking into account existing economic and regional differences, and proceeding with caution to achieve common prosperity. Asahi Shimbun Rivals of shared prosperity Bo Xilai was once seen as a potential rival to Xi Jinping’s top leadership in the party. Bo Xilai also called for bridging the economic divide when he was party secretary in Chongqing. Among the measures he proposed were reforming the household registration system to make it easier for rural farmers to enter cities and building public housing for low-income groups. But in 2013, Bo Xilai resigned and was sentenced to life imprisonment for corruption and abuse of power. Still, the people of Chongqing are full of praise for Bo Xilai because they believe he is on their side. But now, there is no information about Bo’s accomplishments in this town party post. I went to a library in Chongqing to look for newspaper clippings from the past, and the response I received was, “Everything is forbidden. The only person who can be allowed to achieve common prosperity is Xi Jinping, a party source said. Disturbing memories of the Cultural Revolution As part of achieving shared prosperity, Chinese authorities have sought out well-paid artists and other celebrities. They are also trying to control companies with large real estate properties and internet giants such as Alibaba and Tencent. While the goal of common prosperity is supported by many ordinary Chinese, others also remember past efforts to target the wealthy. When Bo Xilai tried to bridge the economic divide in Chongqing, he called entrepreneurial entrepreneurs a “mafia”. Local residents cheered as Bo Xilai arrested about 50,000 people and confiscated assets totaling 100 billion yuan (about 1.8 trillion yen or $ 15.7 billion). But human rights lawyers have filed false arrests complaints. Some say that Bo Xilai’s efforts are a repeat of the Cultural Revolution, where descendants of the rich often march in public and are humiliated by being called enemies of the working class. The Xis government has tried to allay fears of the return of the rich. And because Xi is president, there has been no public opposition to his pursuit of common prosperity. A similar trend in the prosecution of the “mafia” seems to be resurfacing, said a lawyer who denounced Bo Xilai’s abuse of power. But lawyers declined to give details. The basis of long-term controlling power Although Xi reached his prime in China, he often speaks of his “red DNA”, the ideals and traditions of the Communist Party, which is supported by poor farmers. His words and actions reflect his strong desire to stand up, stand alongside ordinary people, and not give in to outside pressures. “We must focus on common prosperity and consolidate the foundations of the party’s long-term governance,” Xi said in a speech in August. Behind this statement is that common prosperity will be the key to sustaining people’s support for the Communist Party as China faces the many difficult issues of confrontation with the West, slowing economic growth, declining prices. birth rates and declining birth rates. Aging of the population. (This article was written by Takashi Funakoshi and Linnozom.)

