Juhi Chawla reveals Imran Khan proposed to him when he was 6 when she wishes him on his birthday – See Photos | Hindi movie news





Juhi Chawla took to his Twitter account to share a sweet and quirky birthday message for actor Imran Khan who turned a year older today. In her post, the actress revealed that Imran proposed to her when he was 6 years old. She also pledged to plant 100 trees on her behalf on her special day. Check out the post here:

Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old .. !!!!…. here ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein .. !!!! Happy Happy Bi … https://t.co/1WfocgUon5

– Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) 1642061093000 Juhi shared a collage photo of Imran, her and a childhood photo of the actor. With that, she wrote, Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old .. !!!!. here ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein .. !!!! Happy birthday to my youngest suitor ever .. !!!! 100 trees for you Imran #ImranKhan @rallyforrivers Imran, who is also the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, was first seen as a child artist in his films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He made his debut in Bollywood with Jane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The actor has films like Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein to his credit. The actor was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, which also starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Juhi, on the other hand, will next be seen in ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ where she will share screen space with the late Rishi Kapoor. The film will also star Paresh Rawal, who was recruited to replace the character of Rishi after his sudden disappearance.

