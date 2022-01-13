Commanders in exile: Gaza faction leaders leave the Strip





No less than eight leading Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad figures moved abroad last year

A series of prominent Palestinian leaders from the Gaza Strip have, over the past year, left the enclave and do not appear to be in any rush to return. Coming from Hamas, the ruling faction of the Gaza Strip and its local affiliate and rival, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the eight commanders traded their residences in one of the most densely populated places in the world, for a life at times opulent in exile. Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas abroad, was the first to leave Gaza when he exchanged the Al-Shati refugee camp for a hotel in Doha Ynet reported. Haniyeh initially left because of electoral logistics, remains abroad and has summoned his family to join him in Qatar. Khalil al-Hayya, a former lieutenant of Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, who moved abroad after his promotion to manage the organization’s relations with Arab and Muslim countries, now also resides in Doha. Ynet reported. Al-Hayya also remains abroad after several months and has been joined by his family. The Israeli daily noted that three other leading Hamas figures reside in Doha: Salah al-Bardawil, Sami Abu Zuhri and Taher Al-Nunu. Besides Qatar, Turkey also welcomes exiles from Gaza with Commander-in-Chief Fathi Hamad who now lives in Istanbul, from where he frequently travels to Beirut, Ynet reported. Along with the list of absent Hamas leaders, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad also has two personalities who have left Gaza in the past 12 months: Nafaz Azzam who divides his time between Syria and Lebanon, and Muhammad al-Hindi, living in Istanbul, the daily reported. . Commanders may live abroad because they feel less easily targeted by Israel there, to improve communications with actors outside the Gaza Strip, or to avoid living in the crushing poverty that most people experience. Gazans.

