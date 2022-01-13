Trump Rage quits NPR interview after grilling lies about voter fraud





Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after being arraigned several times over his baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Video of the interview, released Wednesday morning, shows Trump growing angrier as NPR Steve Inskeep asks him why he is still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.

After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud allegations had repeatedly proven to be false, the reporter asked Trump if the hell was refusing to support Republican candidates who challenge his lies about the election of 2020.

Then Trump ended the call.

The video shows Inskeep asking Trump: If I can just get to the question, are you telling Republicans in 2022 they have to make your case in the last election in order to get your approval? Is it an absolute?

The ex-president replied: they will do whatever they want to do whatever they have to do, they will do. But those who are smart, those who know, take a look. Again, you watch how governor candidate Kari Lake is doing. Shes very big on this issue. She leads a lot. People have no idea how big this problem is and they don’t want it to happen again. It shouldn’t be allowed to happen and they don’t want it to happen again.

Inskeep then tried to go ahead by saying I wanted … before Trump cut him off: And the only way that won’t happen again is to fix the 2020 rigged presidential election issue. .

Inskeep tried again to ask his next question, before Trump signed the statement: So Steve, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

The transcript ends with Inskeep trying but failing to keep Trump in line to question him about his alleged incitement to the Capitol Riot, saying: Woah, woah, woah, I have another question. I want to ask a question about a court hearing yesterday January 6th. Judge Amit Mehta. He left. OKAY.

NPR reported that he had been trying to arrange an interview with Trump for six years before he finally called him on Tuesday. According to the public radio network, Trump had agreed to speak for 15 minutes, but hung up after just nine hours.

During those nine minutes, Trump faced a series of brutal questions about his electoral conspiracy theories and the transcript shows he was unable to face questions about the glaring holes in his arguments. Since leaving office last year, Trump has rarely given interviews to reporters who have not been happy to play with his allegations of electoral fraud.

At one point, Inskeep categorically tells Trump that one of his claims is absurd.

Trump asked the rhetorical question: go to Detroit and just ask yourself, is it true that there are more votes than voters? Look at Pennsylvania. Look at Philadelphia. Is it true that there were many more votes than voters?

Inskeep informs him: This is not true.

Trump went on to boast about the number of votes he got in 2020, although it is obviously lower than the number of votes cast for Joe Biden. Inskeep pointed out this contradiction to Trump, who appeared to be asserting that only his votes were legitimate.

Do you think Biden got 80 million votes? Because I don’t believe it, Trump told the interviewer. Inskeep replied: It is true that you got more than any sitting president in the election you contested.

The former president went on to explain: How come Biden couldn’t get 20 people for a crowd? How is it that by the time he went to speak in different places, no one came to look at him, but all of a sudden he got 80 million votes? Nobody believes that, Steve. No one believes it.

The interviewer then gave the scathing answer: If you will forgive me, maybe because the election was about you.

