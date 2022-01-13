Former Chinese envoy warns China against relations with United States, discusses wolf warrior diplomacy | World news

China should not wage a war with the United States it is not prepared for and its diplomats, instead of trying to become celebrities online, should have the country’s welfare in mind, former Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said.

Cui, in what is interpreted as a rare and outspoken speech by a Chinese official, added that China should not suffer losses due to its own negligence and incompetence.

The longest-serving Chinese ambassador to the United States, Cui, retired in mid-2021 to be replaced by senior diplomat Qing Gang.

Cui warned of the pitfalls of Sino-US relations in his speech.

We must be clear-sighted and fully prepared to face the twists and turns in Sino-US relations and even the roller coaster scenario in the future, and resolutely protect our sovereignty, security and development interests, Cui said as quoted by the Hong Kong reported the South China Morning Post and the Tokyo-based Nikkei.

In principle, we shouldn’t be fighting a war we are not prepared for, a war we are not sure we will win, a war of anger and attrition, Cui said.

Every ounce of our people’s gains has been hard earned, and we must not allow them to be plundered by anyone or suffer losses due to our own negligence, laziness and incompetence, Cui said.

The annual speech, which was attended by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, was hosted by the Chinese Institute for International Studies affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing December 20.

Analyzing the speech, the Nikkei report, released on Thursday, said that Cui had delivered a not-so-subtle blow to Chinese wolf warriors, or aggressive diplomats, saying: In the face of complex situations, we must always have the country in its own right. together in mind, and don’t always think of being an internet celebrity.

The main thrust of the speech was a critique of the United States, including a controversial analysis that racism features in American policy towards China, although people do not say so, the analysis said. Nikkei, citing him.

But a closer look at Cuis’ remarks shows that the diplomat clearly differs from other Chinese government bureaucrats who play the role of the top leader. Cui presented a sharp analysis of the issues with Chinese diplomacy, he said.

The words of caution come against the backdrop of President Joe Biden’s administration strengthening ties with allies such as Britain, Japan, Australia and India’s neighbor to China.

China’s current hard line vis-à-vis the United States has been led by senior diplomat Yang Jiechi, a member of the powerful Politburo of the Communist Party of China, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Cui, who served as China’s supreme envoy to the United States from 2013 until his resignation in June, said Sino-US relations are unlikely to improve in the near future.

The current stage in the history of US-China relations will continue for some time, and the United States will not readily accept the rise of power with a social system, ideology, cultural traditions and even a very different ethnicity, Cui said.

The United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in December, less than a month after Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden spoke of avoiding conflict and jointly respond to global challenges such as climate change.

The two leaders had met for more than 200 minutes via video link in November, the first such meeting since Biden became president in January.

In recent years, ties between countries have been deeply acrimonious on high-profile issues, including alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet, Beijing’s crackdown on protests for democracy in Hong Kong, and US ties with Taiwan, which China views as interference in its internal affairs and trade.