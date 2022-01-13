Trump news today: Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with January 6 committee





Fox News host says Trump must ‘learn to lose’

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurgency requested the voluntary cooperation of Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy to provide information on his conversations with former President Donald Trump during the worst attack on the nation. Capitol since 1814.

However, McCarthy refused to cooperate with the committee, citing the panel’s illegitimate investigation, in a statement hours after the request.

It came as Trump was making headlines for hanging up on an NPR reporter who asked him about the Capitol uprising and his fixation on non-existent election fraud in 2020.

The ex-president faces new pressure from the select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, with the panel issuing subpoenas to a former White House speechwriter and Donald Trump Jr’s aides So far, many White House and Trump associates have refused to comply with the panels’ demands, but many more have reportedly testified in private and handed over relevant documents.

Follow live updates below

Key PointsView latest update 1642075523ICYMI – McCarthy refuses to cooperate with select committee investigation

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurgency, citing the panel’s illegitimate investigation.

In a statement released hours after the committee sent him a formal request for an interview, McCarthy said the illegitimate panel was trying to question him about his private conversations unrelated to the violence that took place on Capitol Hill.

The only objective of the committees is to try to harm its political opponents, he said.

It is without regret or satisfaction that I concluded not to participate in this abuse of power by select committees which taints this institution today and will harm it in the future.

The panel asked for voluntary cooperation after noting that it had previously admitted to having at least one phone conversation with Donald Trump as a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol in the hope of preventing Congress from certify the victory of President Joe Bidens’ electoral college 2020.

Thomas FentonJanuary 13, 2022 12:05

1642073174 Democrats adopt blue legal slip tactics first adopted by Trump

Former President Donald Trump and Republican politicians previously broke with Senate convention to confirm 17 candidates for the federal appeals court despite objection from Democratic senators representing states tied to their seats on the bench.

President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats are now using this tactic for themselves, as part of their efforts to fill vacancies in the Red States, CNN reports.

There is a lot of attention on President Trump’s record 54 circuit court confirmations, said Chris Kang, co-founder and chief counsel for Demand Justice, which advocates that Democrats take a more aggressive approach to the process. judicial confirmation.

This is because Republicans are using their blue slips to create these openings. And then they crushed the Democrats 17 times to fill them up, he adds.

The move helped the former president and the GOP party transform the federal justice system. Circuit courts are the last step before cases reach the Supreme Court and are often the last word in determining how laws and regulations are ultimately interpreted.

Thomas FentonJanuary 13, 2022 11:26

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting disinformation works amid Dr. Fauci’s accusations

Senator Rand Paul was seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading disinformation and saying that disinformation works.

The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of launching an unbalanced and delusional attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, was accused on Tuesday of misrepresenting information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Disease. infectious diseases (NIAID), and for disseminating disinformation.

A video shared on Twitter by Federation of American Scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 that he admitted to telling medical students at the University of Louisville that the disinformation was working, as reported by The Atlantic at the time.

Thomas FentonJanuary 13, 2022 10:57 AM

Large presence of QAnon expected at Donald Trumps rally in Arizona

A new report predicts a strong presence of QAnon at former President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Arizona.

According to Vice, the Saturday event will see Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem address the audience as a special guest speaker.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell will join Mr Finchem on stage, who has been at the forefront of false allegations of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Thomas FentonJanuary 13, 2022 10:26 AM

Dems changes strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes for action

Senate Democrats are trying to force a public confrontation over their broad electoral legislation, in a bid to start a debate on a key party priority, though there is no guarantee the bill will be put to a vote.

Matt MathersJanuary 13, 2022 09:45

1642066248MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he has evidence to put $ 300 million in jail for electoral fraud

MyPillow CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell may have made his most outlandish claim about the 2020 election, but he has enough evidence to lock up nearly the entire American population for voter fraud.

My colleague Josh Marcus has more below:

Matt MathersJanuary 13, 2022 09:30 AM

1642065048 Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Bidens’ voting rights speech by emphasizing silence against Trump’s rhetoric

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has dismissed Republicans ‘criticism of President Joe Bidens’ remarks condemning GOP efforts to restrict access to ballots and change the rules of the electoral administration.

My colleague Alex Woodward reports:

Matt MathersJanuary 13, 2022 09:10

Republicans rally around senator who Trump says woke up to say he lost the 2020 election

Republican senators rallied in defense of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.

Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC this week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe the conspiracy theories being held by Mr Trump and his allies over the 2020 election, namely the claim that Mr. Trump actually won the election.

Matt MathersJanuary 13, 2022 08:55

1642063141ICYMI: Trumps NPR interview proved he was a shadow of himself

The former president accidentally declared the party calm out loud and came across as extremely fragile, writes Holly Baxter.

Read Holly’s full article here:

Matt MathersJanuary 13, 2022 08:39

Human Rights Watch criticizes Biden for his weak defense of democracy

As pressure continues to mount on former President Donald Trump, his successor, Joe Biden, and other Western leaders were castigated by Human Rights Watch on Thursday.

Critics have come from the weakness of countries’ defense of democracy and their inability to address the challenges of the climate crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic to poverty, inequality and racial injustice.

Executive Director of Human Rights Kenneth Roth said Biden took office in January 2021 with a pledge to put human rights at the center of his foreign policy, contrary to what he has said. described as former US President Donald Trump’s membership of friendly autocrats.

But he continued to sell arms to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel despite their continued crackdown, Roth wrote in Human Rights Watchs’ annual World Report, released Thursday.

Other Western leaders have shown a similar weakness in their defense of democracy, Roth wrote, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Biden has also been criticized for appearing to lose his voice when it comes to publicly speaking out about serious human rights violations at summits.

If democracies are to prevail in the global struggle against autocracy, their leaders must do more than highlight the inevitable shortcomings of autocrats. They need to make a stronger, more positive case for democratic rule, Roth said.

Shweta SharmaJanuary 13, 2022 7:00 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/trump-news-today-january-6-committee-b1992062.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos