PM Modi holds virtual meeting with CMs on Covid situation

Minister Satyendar Jain. Meanwhile, several congressional leaders who are part of the party’s 10-day padyatra in Karnataka, demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, have tested positive for Covid-19, sparking fears of a “super spread” of the disease in the midst of the population density. crowded rallies.

Opposition Leader Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Leader Veerappa Moily and others have tested positive for the disease, while several others have Covid-like symptoms, such as fever. Moily and Kharge had both participated in the inauguration ceremony of the padyatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on the COVID-19 situation on Thursday amid the surge in coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant, sources say.

The prime minister will interact with chief ministers on the COVID-related situation on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. via video conference, official sources said. Reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, Modi called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination campaign for adolescents in mission mode.

The precautionary vaccination campaign for healthcare and frontline workers in addition to people over 60 with co-morbidities has also started. Vaccination remains among the most effective ways to fight Covid, Modi said.

The Prime Minister had said a meeting with CMs would be called to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response. The Prime Minister has held numerous meetings with chief ministers to lead India’s response to the disease since its outbreak in 2020.

India added 1,947,720 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510, including 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updates Wednesday.

Active cases rose to 9 55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll rose to 4,846,555 with 442 new deaths, data showed 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Delhi reported 27,561 cases of Covid, the second-highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, and 40 deaths on Wednesday when the city’s health minister, Satyendar Jain, claimed that hospital admissions were falling. have leveled off, indicating that the current wave has peaked and cases may start to decline soon.

According to government data, the city’s positivity rate rose to 26.22%, the highest since May 4, when it was 26.7%. Deaths on Wednesday are the highest since June 10 last year, when the nation’s capital recorded 44 deaths. Delhi has already recorded 133 deaths in the first 12 days of this month.

It had recorded 54 deaths in the past five months – nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, the virus had killed 76 people in Delhi. Wednesday’s tally of 27,561 new cases is the highest since April 20, when the city recorded 28,395 infections. The total number of Covid cases reported in Delhi so far has risen to 16,17,716 while the death toll has risen to 25,240.

Since most of the patients who died from COVID-19 in January had died so far, the Delhi government has issued a notice calling on all hospitals to ensure patients with co-morbidities are properly taken supported by specialists.

