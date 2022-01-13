Waqar Zaka is Pakistan’s one-man army. He fights the ban on cryptocurrency, Imran Khan





Pakistan is witnessing its cryptocurrency movement on Twitter, led by crypto influencer and TV host Waqar Zaka who has become a hero to many online.

#TechnologyMovementDharna, #youthwantscrypto, #IstandWithWaqarzaka are Pakistani trends on Twitter.

In 2019, Zaka filed a petition with the Sindh High Court to legalize cryptocurrency in Pakistan. The case resulted in the formation of a committee headed by the deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Sima Kamil.

The committee in its report on Wednesday recommended a total cryptocurrency ban, according to a report by Dawn.

Zaka accused the government of censoring its voice against the crypto ban because it does not want to legalize decentralized money in the country.

I am getting weird calls from unknown numbers that I shouldn’t appear in Sindh court tomorrow, on a Crypto currency ban case, otherwise I will be put in jail as @ImranKhanPTIis against crypto. Do what you want, I appear tomorrow

– Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) January 11, 2022

In a separate video message, Zaka threatened to hit D-Chowk (Democracy Chowk) in Islamabad to protest the proposed cryptocurrency ban, if all legal doors are closed.

In another tweet, posing as a savior of the crypto ecosystem, Zaka wrote: Mister @ImranKhanPTI you are pushing young people to show their power through #TechnologyMovementDharna. No one should worry, as long as I’m alive and the government doesn’t put a fake case on me, I won’t let Crypto get banned. But it’s sad to see @ImranKhanPTI’s digital policy.

– Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) January 12, 2022

Many Pakistanis believe that crypto is the solution to their financial problems. The country faces high inflation, heavy debts and low foreign exchange reserves.

One user wrote: To get Pakistan out of this financial crisis, innovation is needed.

@ZakaWaqar has an idea to end this crisis. This requires the legalization of cryptocurrency in Pakistan. @ImranKhanPTISir, it’s my humble request that you at least consider this idea.

To get Pakistan out of this financial crisis, innovation is needed. @ZakaWaqar has an idea to end this crisis. This requires the legalization of cryptocurrency in Pakistan. @ImranKhanPTI Sir, it is my humble request that you at least consider this idea. # IstandWithWaqarzaka

– Sulal (@ Sulal91347655) January 11, 2022

For Pakistanis, Zaka is a hero sacrificing his comfort for the people. Some have even declared him the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

# IstandWithWaqarzaka # TechnologyMovementDharna We’re ready for March with 300 people Dear @ImranKhanPTI @ZakaWaqar is our new PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN pic.twitter.com/n8mKykx5vi

– AYAZ Khan (@ AYAZ20002) January 12, 2022

Have you ever thought that @ZakaWaqar could easily open their exchange in Dubai? But he thinks of Pakistan and the Pakistani people. Imagine how much income he will collect? @ImranKhanPTI @fawadchaudhry #IstandWithWaqarzaka

– Syed Atif Hussain (@hussaintwo) January 11, 2022

While China, Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Vietnam, and Bangladesh have completely banned trading in cryptocurrencies, the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and the Union European Union are still working on regulations. El Salvador, on September 7, 2021, became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

But some Pakistanis see crypto as a prerequisite for digital Pakistan, calling it their only hope, while others see it as the new technology to compete with the world. A user by the name of Ali Zia wrote: We want crypto not only because we can earn by trading, but it is also new technology that we have to learn in order to be able to compete with the world.

#YouthWantsCrypto @ImranKhanPTI We want crypto, not only because we can earn by trading, but it’s also a new technology that we have to learn in order to be able to compete with the world… @ ZakaWaqar please Come live… pic .twitter.com / 2sJbSIplv3

-Ali Zia (@ AliZia43408704) January 11, 2022

Another Twitter user, named the foreign user, called the Pakistani prime minister the idea.

Dear @ImranKhanPTI, Digital Pakistan cannot exist without digital currency. please stop being an idea and spend some time studying pakistan stock market as a. it’s about to crack and no one can take advantage of it, crypto is our only hope #IstandWithWaqarzaka

– foreign user (@ saadsau35569696) January 11, 2022

Calling Zakar a one man army, another handful wrote: @ImranKhanPTI afraid to take a bold step, afraid of the alien stakes involved. Only a man like you has the courage to speak up and take courageous action. An armed man

@ImranKhanPTI is afraid to take a bold step, he is afraid of the foreign stakes involved.

Only a man like you has the courage to speak up and take courageous action.An armed manProud of you @ZakaWaqar

Fight alone against the culprits!

Prayers for you sir with all my heart

– billi – $ 1 real and $ 3 ankr (@ billixxx808) January 11, 2022

