MotoGP Mandalika: Jokowi asks for a change of the facilities to complete the circuit in February





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) requested that the infrastructure development of Mandalika Circuit, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), be completed in February 2022. “We expect to airport by going to Mandalika, to the Mandalika circuit, the guests are really brought to beauty, to good aesthetics. Therefore, this must be prepared and I ask that in February everything can be completed, “President Jokowi said after inspecting the road. bypass in Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in central Lombok, western Nusa Tenggara on Thursday. The development of these facilities includes, among other things, reforestation in the middle of the road by planting grass and trees for bougainvillea, Tabebuya, Ketapang Kencana and Pule. Meanwhile, reforestation is done slowly by storing soil, planting grass and trees of Trembesi, Angsana, Teak and Pule. The President hopes that the guests and spectators MotoGP 2022 can enjoy the beauty along the way when the MotoGP event takes place. During the examination, the president tried in his own way bypass from Lombok Zainuddin Abdul Majid International Airport to Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ). He uses his custom motorcycle which is colored in a metallic green-black combination, with some silver accents. The Kawasaki W175 type motorcycle has a displacement of 174 cc. Some of the locations considered by the President are the Bypass Roundabout, Jokowi Hill, and Sunggu Roundabout. “Earlier I checked the main infrastructure, the bypass road from the airport to Mandalika, especially with regard to beauty, aesthetics and scenery. It’s also been a week since it was done and the changes are visible, ”he said. The president wants the development of the Mandalika region not only to be linked to motorcycle racing, but also to have an effect on the economic growth of the local community. “We also want Mandalika to not only take care of motorcycle racing, but also to have an economic effect, that it gives the community an effect on economic growth. As a result, several villages around the Mandalika circuit were built ‘homestays’ with help from central government, prepared by local government, now 300 ‘homestays’ ready, “he said. MotoGP in Mandalika is the second series of the MotoGP 2022 calendar. The event is scheduled to take place on March 20, 2022 at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). Also read: Week 2 Proliga schedule this week, 6 matches live on OChannel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sport.tempo.co/read/1549643/motogp-mandalika-jokowi-minta-penataan-fasilitas-menuju-sirkuit-tuntas-februari The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos