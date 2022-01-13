Ahead of UP polls, Prime Minister Modi chairs BJP CEC meeting, first list to be released soon





It comes against the backdrop of an exodus from the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, with Dharam Singh Saini being the latest minister to resign from the BJP.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

The BJP’s Central Election Commission (CEC) held a meeting on Thursday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finalize the names of the candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The Prime Minister attended the meeting virtually. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP President BJP Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma also attended the meeting. According to a report byYEAR, the meeting was held at the party’s headquarters in the nation’s capital. According to NDTV, the 172-seat candidates were discussed for the Uttar Pradesh elections. Adityanath is likely to run in the next Uttar Pradesh assembly election from Ayodhya and his name could appear on the party’s soon-to-be-released first list. It comes against the backdrop of a BJP anexodus ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, with Dharam Singh Saini being the latest minister to resign from the BJP. Amid resignations, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Thursday that a very successful session had been held regarding the candidates for the 172 State Assembly seats in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi today, according toYEAR. Addressing a press conference here, Maurya said: “At the meeting of the BJP Central Election Commission today, a very fruitful discussion took place regarding the candidates for 172 seats in the Assembly (in the ‘Uttar Pradesh). “We hope to achieve a glorious victory in the legislative elections of 2022”, added Maurya. A wave of resignations The BJP received the first shock on Monday when CBO leader Swami Prasad Maury resigned from Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet. According toIndia today,On Thursday, Dharam Singh Saini returned the security cover and residence assigned to him by the state government, which sparked speculation that he would be leaving the BJP. This is the eighth such release from the BJP in the past three days. Saini, a backward class leader, is the Minister of State (Independent Office), Ayush, Food Security and Drug Administration. He was four times Nakud lawmaker in Saharanpur and joined the BJP in 2016. He was previously with the Samajwadi party. Saini is said to be a close associate of Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned on Monday and apparently triggered the BJP exodus. Interestingly, Saini said on Tuesday that he would not quit the saffron party. Saini then met Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who posted on Twitter: “I welcome him to the Samajwadi party”. Earlier Thursday, another Uttar Pradesh BJP MP, Mukesh Verma, resigned from the party. Meanwhile, Behat (Saharanpur) Congressman Naresh Saini, Sirsaganj (Firozabad) MP Hari Om Yadav and former Samajwadi party MP Dr Dharmpal Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata party on Wednesday, said. the ANI in a report. The seven-phase assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh (UP) will be held from February 10 to March 7. Voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 parliamentary elections, the BJP won a landslide victory by winning 312 seats in the Assembly. The party won a 39.67 percent vote share in the election for the 403-member Assembly. The Samajwadi party won 47 seats, the BSP won 19 while the Congress only managed to win seven seats. With contributions from agencies Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

