Winter Olympics Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit China next month





Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a three-day visit to China from February 3 to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar during his weekly press briefing said the prime minister was visiting the neighbor at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also interact with Chinese leaders to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and exchange views on regional and international issues.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan is looking forward to the success of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan welcomes the Global Development Initiative presented by Chinese President Xi Jinping as a timely and good intention step to facilitate the implementation of the United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainable development. He noted that this would help promote the international cooperation necessary to overcome the triple challenge facing the world, including Covid-19, the associated economic crisis and climate change, the state television channel reported.

He said the move would open new avenues for collaboration with developing countries in support of their post-pandemic economic recovery as well as long-term sustainable growth.

Pakistan looks forward to further strengthening the partnership under China’s Global Development Initiative, he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remained committed to peaceful relations with its neighbors, including India. However, he said it was India’s responsibility to develop an environment conducive to dialogue. He lamented that there is no visible change in India’s hostile attitude.

Speaking of human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said at least 210 Kashmiris were martyred in 2021. India is also shamelessly targeting journalists and human rights activists in the valley.

He also warned that India may organize another false flag operation to further complicate the current situation. He said we continue to alert our friends in the international community to this prospect.

