Turkey embraces Bitcoin, Tether as pound value drops





The Turkish economy has gone through immense turbulence this year as the country’s native fiat currency, the pound, suffered from high levels of inflation: it lost 44% of its value on January 3 due to a rise 36% of inflation. As of January 7, 2021, we observed that the currency’s historical 90-day volatility had reached an annualized rate of 65% (according to data from TradingView), multiplying by five in just two months. This meant that the pound was now more volatile than bitcoin, whose historic volatility recently fell to 61%. Amid such levels of volatility in their home currency, many Turks have abandoned the lira for assets with an even riskier reputation: cryptocurrencies, reports the Wall Street Journal. Such a switch to crypto is becoming more and more likely in parts of the developing world where government policies arouse public discontent. The widespread distrust of the government has its roots in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s strategy of cutting interest rates even in times of rising inflation, thus contradicting basic economic orthodoxy. Several central banks in the country have been replaced for opposing the cuts, notes Coindesk. Rise in crypto transactions, Tether leads the way With the increase in crypto investments, cryptocurrency trading volumes using the lira have jumped to an average of $ 1.8 billion per day on three exchanges, Chainalysis reports. And the Turkish people are particularly optimistic about the stable tie, the value of which is pegged to the dollar. This fall, transactions that used the lira against tether even surpassed the dollar and the euro, becoming the most traded government-backed currency against tether. The Wall Street Journal also said that the Turkish people have long weathered these periods of economic instability by storing their money and assets in the form of gold, dollars or euros. However, this time around, the emerging digital currency market has brought with it a more volatile but new instrument for storing their finances, with many Turks jumping on the crypto bandwagon as the value of the pound continues to fall. In that country’s commercial capital, Istanbul, advertisements promoting cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency exchanges can be seen on trams, billboards, and even at their airports. Where traders sold gold and foreign currency, shops selling Bitcoin also sprouted in the Grand Bazaar.

