Jokowi wants MotoGP to boost community economy





Homestay is an alternative accommodation for tourists who want to watch MotoGP. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the location of tourist residential facilities in the form of: homestay in the hamlets of Ebangah and Gerupuk, village of Sengkol, central regency of Lombok, built to support the implementation of MotoGP Mandalika 2022. Jokowi hopes the world-class motorcycle racing event can improve the economy of the surrounding community. “We also want Mandalika to not only take care of motorcycle racing, but also to have an economic effect on the community. As a result, several villages around Mandalika Circuit was built homestay which is assisted by the central government, prepared by the regional government, ”he said Jokowi during a press statement via the channel Youtube Presidential Secretariat, Thursday (1/13/2022). he is optimistic homestay which was sent by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) will be fully completed during the event MotoGP later. “Earlier I checked one by one of homestay which was carried out by the Ministry of the PUPR. We will see in March whether it is full or not. In my opinion, God willing, everything will be fulfilled, “he added. Quoted from the official Palace show, during the review, Jokowi appeared to be walking around, greeting and chatting with several owners homestay. Sufiati, owner of Rizky Homestay, said she was happy and grateful for the president’s visit to Indonesia homestay hers. Sufiati revealed that before the Self-Stimulus Housing Assistance Program (BSPS), conditions were homestay it’s not as good as it is now. In addition, the president also spoke with the owner homestay another, namely Amir. After talking, Jokowi also helped Amir buy air conditioning in his residence. To support MotoGP 2022, the PUPR ministry upgraded 915 units in the Mandalika National Strategic Tourism Zone (KSPN), which includes 398 homestay and 517 support houses. Host family It can be an alternative accommodation for tourists who come to visit to enjoy the MotoGP event. Host family which was built by the government has been fitted with a number of accommodation facilities such as beds, wardrobes and private bathrooms. In addition, the occupation of homestay it has also been certified cleanliness, health, safety and environmental sustainability (CHSE) of the Ministry of Tourism. Minister of State, Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya, Governor of West Nusa Tenggara Zulkieflimansyah, Vice-Regent of Central Lombok M. Nursiah, and Commander Field MotoGP 2022 Hadi Tjahjanto.

