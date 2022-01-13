When Imran Khan spoke about embarrassing scene with Shruti: To hell with | Bollywood





Imran Khan, who has stopped acting, had previously spoken of romantic scenes with his childhood friend Shruti Haasan. In an old interview, during promotions for his movie Luck, Imran spoke about the pros and cons of sharing the limelight with a close friend.

Imran, who turned 39 on Thursday, made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na. Imran’s third film was Luck, in which he was screened opposite Shruti. As a child artist, Imran had featured in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. In both films, he played the younger versions of the characters of his uncle Aamir Khans.

Speaking to NDTV in an interview in 2009 before Luck’s release, Imran shared her experience working with Shruti: Shruti is awesome, I’ve known her for about 15 years. And we grew up together. The good thing about working with someone you’ve known for so long is that you have a built-in comfort level. You don’t have to get to know someone, you don’t have to break down barriers. Sometimes it can get a little tricky because if someone knows you very well then it becomes embarrassing to act in front of them. Which is also a problem I encountered.

Asked about a particularly embarrassing moment, Imran explained: The first time we had to have a romantic moment, I was like how do I convince her of that! She has known me for 15 years, she has known my girlfriend for all the years that I have been with her. How am I supposed to sell this to him? Hey, I’m romantic. I made my way through. I was like to hell with what she thinks. And then you turn on the charm (give) the look and the eyes.

Imran Khan has starred in films such as Break Ke Baad, I Hate Luv Storys, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, among others. He was last seen in 2015 Katti Batti. He is said to have separated from his wife Avantika Malik, they have a daughter named Imara. In an interview last year, Imran’s longtime friend Akshay Oberoi said he quit acting to focus on the director in him.

